The First AHK Spring Festival International Virtual Networking Night is Hosted Using oVice

ZHUANGXING, China, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- oVice, Inc. (Headquarters: Nanao City, Ishikawa Prefecture, CEO: Sae Hyung Jung, Website: https://ovice.in), which develops and provides virtual spaces where people can meet up, move freely, and interact with each other, sponsors the virtual networking night that is hosted by the German Chamber of Commerce in China and welcomes participants from all across the globe.

Professional Networking Night at a Spring-Festival-Themed Space

The German Chamber of Commerce in China | Shanghai chooses to organize its very first AHK Virtual Networking Night using oVice virtual space. The Spring Festival-themed event attracted guests from all over China, Germany, and around the world, who joined for two hours of professional networking with the Sino-German business community. Participants entered the virtual interactive platform "oVice" to make new business contacts and friends, expand their network, and raise the visibility of their company or organization.

Dr. Sigrid Winkler, Executive Chamber Manager at the German Chamber of Commerce in China | Shanghai, kicked off the Virtual Networking Night with a warm welcome and a short introduction to the platform's functions. Participants met in individual discussion rounds via voice and video chat.

To break the ice, participants were invited to join the interactive Spring Festival-themed Networking Games.

After two hours of vivid exchange, participants left the event making new connections with professionals from the worldwide Sino-German business community.

oVice, Inc. overview

The company develops and provides a virtual space, "oVice," that helps people to gather in one space, move freely, and interact in a similar way to real-life interactions for the purpose of enhancing remote communication. Since its release in August 2020, oVice has exceeded 10,000 virtual spaces created.

oVice is not only being used as a virtual space for companies of various industries and sizes but also for online exhibitions, social events, and academic activities.

Go for a quick demo: https://tour-en.ovice.in

Public Relations: media@ovice.co

Start for FREE: submit a free trial

Related Images











Image 1: GCC Virtual Networking Night





Virtual Networking Night kickoff presentation by Dr. Sigrid Winkler









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment