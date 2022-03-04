FIRST ASCOTT-BRANDED SERVICED APARTMENT OWNED BY PLENITUDE BERHAD ASCOTT GURNEY PENANG OPENS

Marks entry of the world-renowned Ascott brand in the Malaysian island state

GEORGE TOWN, Malaysia, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CapitaLand Investment Limited's (CLI) wholly owned lodging business unit, The Ascott Limited (Ascott) will be managing Ascott Gurney Penang, the first international-class serviced apartment in the state under Ascott's world renowned luxury Ascott The Residence brand. Ascott Gurney Penang is owned by Plenitude Berhad, a publicly listed company with investments in hospitality and property development.

Mr Mondi Mecja, Ascott's Country General Manager for Malaysia said: "Ascott's flagship brand, Ascott The Residence, offers exclusivity, personalised services and impeccable comfort to discerning travellers around the world and we are proud to debut the first Ascott-branded property in Penang. Providing spacious and well-designed rooms as well as a plethora of facilities and food and beverage options, guests will be able to find their home-away-from-home at Ascott Gurney Penang. Ascott's recognition as the 'World's Leading Serviced Apartment Brand' at the prestigious World Travel Awards 2021 is a testament of our strong brand reputation and operational excellence."

Located along a seafront promenade in the heart of bustling George Town, Ascott Gurney Penang caters to both business and leisure travellers as well as corporate long-stay guests. The 37-storey Ascott Gurney Penang offers 271 modern apartments, ranging from studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Each unit provides separate living and dining areas, fully equipped kitchen, as well as built-in washer and dryer.

Ascott Gurney Penang lobby provides an elegantly practical space; a sizeable art installation greets our guests, complimented by floor-to-ceiling glass windows offering views of the sea. The building hosts a stunning selection of artwork by both local and international artists. Facilities at Ascott Gurney Penang include an infinity swimming pool, gymnasium, yoga room, residents' lounge, children's playroom, children's playground and dedicated outdoor barbeque areas.

The property also features an outstanding range of versatile event and meeting spaces. Guests are able to host private meetings of up to 20 participants at the property's well-equipped meeting rooms while the ballroom with banquet service can host up to 800 guests for weddings or corporate events.

Ascott Gurney Penang is also the hotel and serviced residence in Penang to provide food and beverage options. Guests can experience a gastronomical feast across 3 F&B outlets- Timur Coffee House, Jo's Bar and Glass Bar.

For enquiries and reservations, please visit www.discoverasr.com