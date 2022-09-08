The first AXA Medical Centre officially unveils

Partnering with EC Healthcare to offer one-stop health management services

AXA fulfills its Payer-to Partner strategy to become customers' lifelong partner

HONG KONG, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA and EC Healthcare today (8 September) held the "AXA Medical Centre Unveiling and AXA Hong Kong and EC Healthcare MOU Signing Ceremony", pledging to work together to provide professional, quality, and hassle-free one-stop health management services to AXA customers in the future. Under the partnership, the first AXA Medical Centre was unveiled today at the World Trade Centre in Causeway Bay. Together with the AXA designated Endoscopy and Day Surgery Centre in Central, it will officially start operating in November this year.

Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer of AXA Greater China, said, "AXA Medical Centre marks a major milestone for us in delivering exceptional health management services to our customers, providing our customers with all-round care across their life stages. The centre, offering comprehensive one-stop health management services spanning prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, not only enhanced AXA's health management ecosystem but also brought to life our ongoing commitment to become a lifelong partner to our customers. AXA and EC Healthcare share the same vision of improving our customers' holistic wellness. Through this partnership, we can bring an exclusive, innovative, and personalised healthcare experience beyond insurance to our customers leveraging our combined strength."

Leslie Lu, Executive Director and Co-CEO of EC Healthcare, said, "We are honoured to partner with AXA, a leading global insurer. With the belief that prevention is better than cure, our Group is committed to preventive and precision medicine. We hope to provide customers with accessible and affordable quality healthcare services. EC Healthcare and AXA will work together to bring health, beauty, and happiness to everyone by providing safe, effective, and customer-first one-stop health management services at the AXA Medical Centre."

One-stop exclusive health management services with seasoned healthcare professionals for AXA customers

The first AXA Medical Centre, jointly set up by AXA and EC Healthcare, is located at the World Trade Centre in Causeway Bay. The 5,000-plus-square-feet centre offers services such as preventive medicine, body checks, vaccinations, and nutritional counselling with support from on-site medical professionals including radiographers, general practitioners, Chinese medicine practitioners as well as dieticians. AXA Medical Centre provides various body check services such as chest and abdominal X-rays, ultrasound scans, gynaecological examination, electrocardiogram (ECG), and exercise ECG with over 10 body examination rooms. Other services include allergy tests, non-invasive genetic screening tests for colorectal cancer, and all pre-insurance health screening for AXA customers.

AXA Medical Centre aims to provide one-stop hassle-free comprehensive health management services to our customers. Should AXA customers' check-ups reveal that further medical examinations or treatments be required, they will be referred on spot to specialists to save waiting time.

AXA and EC Healthcare will further deepen our collaboration going forward. We hope to set up additional medical centres and expand service scope in other core business districts or residential areas in the future.



AXA and EC Healthcare signed Memorandum of understanding today to kick start their long term collaboration. (From left: Emily Li, Chief Employee Benefits & Wellness Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer of AXA Greater China, Eddy Tang, Founder, Chairman, Executive Director and CEO of EC Healthcare, and Leslie Lu, Executive Director and Co-CEO of EC Healthcare)

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 50 markets and serving 95 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers offering integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance, our goal is to be the insurance and holistic wellness partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve.

At the core of our service commitment is continuous product innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers and leveraging technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first insurer in Hong Kong and Macau to address the importance of mental health through different products and services such as offering free mindfulness practice resources through Mind Charger which is fully accessible to our customers and the public via our holistic wellness platform AXA BetterMe.

AXA also takes part in a wide range of ESG initiatives and programmes both globally and locally. AXA Group established AXA Climate School and Net-Zero Insurance Alliance in 2021 and set out various global green targets such as reaching €26 billion in green investments by 2023 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2025. In Hong Kong, AXA pledges to reduce paper usage via digitisation and is the first insurer to join the 'Green Monday ESG Coalition'. As of Feb 2022, AXA Hong Kong's green investments have exceeded HKD4 billion. We strive to contribute to a sustainable future as an investor, insurer and an exemplary company.

About EC Healthcare

EC Healthcare is Hong Kong's largest non-hospital medical service provider focusing on preventive and precision medicine while leveraging investment in IT, brand, service and corporate culture to build an enclosed healthcare ecosystem with the mission to bring health, beauty and happiness to everyone.

The Group currently provides one-stop medical services across 29 specialities, with a team of 230 full-time registered doctors and over 1,400 network doctors, serving over 10 million customers. With an extensive service network all over Hong Kong, the Group strives to offer customers safe and effective healthcare and medical services with professionalism.

