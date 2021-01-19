First Batch of World's Largest Tidal-Flat 300MW Utility PV Plant Successfully Connected To the Grid

NINGBO, China, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first batch of units of world's largest tidal-flat utility PV plant, contracted by the SINOHYDRO BUREAU 12 CO.,LTD, have been successfully connected to the grid for power generation.

The project, which is now the world's largest coastal tidal flat PV plant, uses Solis-(215-255) K 1500V string inverters, has an installed capacity of 300MW, spread across a water surface area of 4,516 acres. The project has been constructed using a total of 685,216 440 Watt monocrystalline silicon modules. The solution is comprehensively optimized and protected from the aspects of waterproofing, sandproofing, corrosion prevention, structure and internal electrical arrangement and protective algorithm. This ensures the inverter can operate for a long time, efficiently, safely and stably in the harsh environment. The system solution is high voltage, so the power transmission loss is small, delivering good economic benefits in energy savings and emission reductions.

"The stability and reliability of inverters is especially important in PV systems. Electrical and electronic products are easily corroded in tidal flats because of the high content of salt and water vapor in the air'', Said Charles Hua, Senior Product Manager at Solis, '' Our inverter's protection level is NEMA 4X with corrosion resistance to meet the requirements of high strength salt spray and prevent aggressive liquids from entering the body of the inverter even in force 12 winds.

After the project is put into operation, the generating capacity is estimated to be 400,000,000 kW •h / year and deliver a reduction of 350, 000 tons of CO2, 12,000 tons of SO2, and 110,000 tons of Carbon dust. Solis commercial scale string inverters boast an abundance of technological features which can adapt to a variety of environments. We look forward to seeing more applications utilizing Solis inverters. We stand committed to our mission - Developing Technology to Power the World with Clean Energy."

