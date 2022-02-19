MetaMiner will be the first Bitcoin miner present in the Metaverse and will innovate with its pioneering play-to-earn.

—

Metaverse is bringing a lot of attention, and everyone knows it. The idea represents the possibility of accessing a kind of parallel reality, in some cases fictional, where a person can have an immersive experience. Technically, the metaverse is not something real, but it seeks to convey a sense of reality and has a whole structure in the real world for this.

From this idea of immersion, several metaverses have emerged with video games. Technology only works if it has an actual application. For the metaverse, it is the game because immersion in another world, interacting with people, makes sense. A kind of metaverse has been around for a long time.

With this new universe in mind, MetaMiner is developing a play-to-earn game in which users can have their own mining company, control the available equipment and even manage weather changes and external events.

The player will have the opportunity to use known ASICs and GPUs, customize his mining rigs, customize his facility, including paint and even the way the machines are cooled, besides the possibility to transform his devices and farm into NFT. There will also be a chance to change the in-game mined currency into real profit when transferred to the off-game wallet. A game trailer can be seen on MetaMiner's YouTube channel.

For those unfamiliar with the term play-to-earn, it is a recent business model that brings an open economy concept and allows users to earn real money as they put time and effort into games based on crypto technology.

Furthermore, the project will pay dividends to the holders with the income from the physical Bitcoin mining, which will rely on renewable energy and an innovative method for cooling the machines.

Since it is the first Bitcoin miner in the Metaverse, much attention is being directed to this new project that promises to add more pioneering to this revolution that is just beginning. The pre-sale will start on 2/20 at PinkSale. Soon after, the token will be listed on PancakeSwap.

MetaMiner is focused on bringing enterprise-level mining structure to the crypto community. It was founded by three individuals passionate about the principle of decentralization with years of experience in mining cryptocurrencies. Learn more about the company at www.metaminer.world.

