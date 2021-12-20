BEIJING, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 16, the first Cambodia-China Cultural Exchange Forum and the Launching Ceremony of Cultural Exchange Network of Cambodia and China were held in Beijing. China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd. hosted the event. With the theme of "Innovation, Consensus and Prosperity", the Forum is aimed at integrating high-quality resources in the fields of cultural exchanges, promoting cultural integration and connectivity between Cambodia and China, deepening academic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between Cambodia and China, and improving mutual learning between civilizations and people-to-people bond between the two countries. In the meantime, the Cultural Exchange Network of Cambodia and China was officially announced at the Forum.



First Cambodia-China Cultural Exchange Forum and Launching Ceremony of Cultural Exchange Network of Cambodia and China Were Held in Beijing

Mr. Wang Wentian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Kingdom of Cambodia, Mr. Prak Phannara, Commercial Counsellor, Royal Embassy of Cambodia, Mr. Shu Yinbiao, Chairman of China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd., Member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Mr. Lin Weijie, Chief Economist of China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd., Director of Overseas Business Department, Mr. Sok Touch, President of Royal Academy of Cambodia, Mr. Neak Oknha Kith Meng, Chairman & CEO of The Royal Group, Cambodia, and Mr. Yang Dan, President of Beijing Foreign Studies University delivered speeches at the opening ceremony of the Forum, respectively.

In his remarks, Mr. Wang Wentian said that Both Cambodia and China have profound cultural foundation, and cultural exchanges and mutual learning have always been an important part of bilateral cooperation.

Mr. Prak Phannara, Commercial Counsellor, Royal Embassy of Cambodia, stated that Cambodia and China are friendly neighbors and staunch friends traditionally, and Cambodia-China relations have radiated new vitality recently. In the foreseeable future, Cambodia and China will carry out in-depth exchanges and cooperation in terms of cultural exchanges.

In his remarks, Mr. Shu Yinbiao said that the establishment of the Cultural Exchange Network of Cambodia and China will further deepen exchanges and mutual learning between Cambodian and Chinese civilizations, leading to more mutual understanding, closeness and integration between the two people.

Mr. Sok Touch indicated that the establishment of the Network coincides with the time when the bilateral relations between Cambodia and China are at the best time in history.

The Network members unanimously expressed that the Network will create a new normal of exchanges and mutual learning between Cambodia and China, and make positive contributions to exploring the construction of a Cambodia-China community with a shared future and the building of a new type of international relations under sustainable development, with the vision of carrying forward the splendid culture of Cambodia and China and the principles of mutual respect, win-win cooperation, mutual assistance, inclusiveness and mutual learning.