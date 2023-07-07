The First Chinese Home-Use Beauty Device Brand FLOSSOM Debuts at the World Congress of Dermatology

—

From July 3rd to 8th, the 25th World Congress of Dermatology (hereinafter referred to as the "WCD"), known as the "Dermatology Olympics" was held in Singapore. This conference was the first time in the 130-year history of the WCD that a home-use beauty device category has appeared. As the first Chinese home-use beauty device brand to stand on the stage of the largest international dermatology academic event, FLOSSOM showcased the latest scientific research and medical research achievements in precision skincare to the world, representing a huge step taken by the Chinese home-use beauty device brand from China to the world.





At the WCD, FLOSSOM released the industry's first AI intelligent precision beauty research system, achieving innovation in five dimensions: precise positioning, precise measurement, precise control, precise efficacy, and precise protection, promoting global innovation in intelligent and precise skincare.



FLOSSOM Chief Scientist Dr. Boyang Jiang explained that this system is based on facial positioning technology, continuously learning and training AI algorithms to accurately determine the position of the beauty device, read the corresponding skin features, output suitable energy parameters, and achieve a combination of positioning analysis and automatic adjustment, truly achieving skin customization. "The true meaning of precise skincare requires mutual interaction between individuals and products based on each individual's characteristics. Therefore, FLOSSOM hopes to bring consumers a professional skincare experience similar to that of a 'private doctor' through the application of AI technology."

In the future, this system will be applied in the SkinPilot, the first wearable intelligent skincare device, paired with products such as LED masks and beauty devices. FLOSSOM will also collaborate with global skin experts to launch the "Thousand Hands Plan", establish a large skin database, provide more professional and suitable instrument parameters and operating methods for users, and truly become a bridge between dermatologists and users.



In addition, Professor Chengfeng Zhang of Huashan Hospital Affiliated to Fudan University also demonstrated to the international authoritative skin academic community that 590 ± 5nm yellow light can be used in family scenes for the first time through the new product of FLOSSOM, which can reduce yellow, suppress black and fade red, so as to achieve the whitening effect, which will become a milestone event of FLOSSOM to "medical research co creation".



"Optoelectronic technology is an epoch-making great invention. Only by working together with enterprises and professional dermatologists to innovate and develop safe, effective, easy to operate, and economically practical household optoelectronic devices can good technology benefit beauty seekers. This should become the direction of our future efforts," Professor Zhang proposed to experts and scholars in the international dermatology community at the WCD. FLOSSOM stated that in the future, the core technology of each product will have the deep participation of authoritative doctors and experts in the corresponding field.

FLOSSOM has built brand barriers through independent research and development, self built factories and 5 major laboratories, and established expert committees. In the future, FLOSSOM will adhere to the joint creation of medical research and promote the integration of intelligent technology and home-use beauty devices, allowing "Chinese Smart Manufacturing" to demonstrate more outstanding quality and strength on the international stage.

About the World Congress of Dermatology

Since 1889, World Congress of Dermatology has held every four years, attracting the participation of authoritative dermatology institutions, experts, scholars, and well-known brand enterprises from around the world to jointly explore the latest scientific research achievements and development directions of dermatology, promote dermatology, and improve the skin health of all people.

