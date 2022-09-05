The First City Partners Meeting Begins and AMA City Map Expands

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMA will hold the First City Partners Meeting on October 20th. This meeting will bring together city partners and industry partners from various regions to discuss the platform franchise operation mode and prospects to grasp tremendous business opportunities in the current market.

At the beginning of the meeting, the head of the AMA global franchise will deliver a speech on "Potential Market and City Fine Operation of AMA", followed by preliminary development planning and summary, and then elite partner representatives will speak:

—Meeting Process— 09:00-09:30 Guest check-in 09:30-10:00 Speech by the head of the franchise 10:00-11:00 AMA platform value and vision 11:00-12:00 Market planning and summary and partnership system introduction 12:00-14:30 Lunch/break time 14:30-15:30 New implementation policy on platform mode operation 15:30-16:30 Speech by partner representative 16:30-17:30 On-site partner recruitment 18:00 The end of the meeting

AMA headquarters says it will fully support city partners to carry out business and grant them more rights and interests. Currently, AMA has more than 70 elite partners who express a high degree of affirmation for its partnership operation mode that empowers the market. After a new round of partner recruitment, AMA will provide as many resources as possible for its partners.

The First City Partners Meeting will usher in a new turning point for marketing partnerships in 2022. In terms of achieving breakthroughs in the new market and creating new models of digital marketing, AMA, as a marketing representative in the digital e-commerce, brings us a broader prospect. The strong and systematic management advantages in the early stage have paved the way for increasing its market shares. It is believed that relying on continuous enhancement and empowerment of partner rights and interests, AMA city layout will be further expanded.

Check out the link: https://ama100.com/