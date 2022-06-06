First CLX96 SAV On Track To Make Its Asia Debut

HONG KONG, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLX96 is the much anticipated new flagship of CL Yachts and represents the brand's reinvention of crossover yachts.

Launched in December 2021, the first unit of CLX96 has recently completed a successful maiden sea trial and is now ready to wow the market with her unique combination of aesthetic appeal, onboard comfort and serious seaworthiness. The Asia debut is scheduled for this spring in Hong Kong while the International debut is already planned for the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

The yacht has already received widespread recognition and critical acclaim for its fresh look and revolutionary features, winning a Good Design Award as well as the International Yacht & Aviation Awards and Bronze A' Design Award. The debut of the first CLX96 is a landmark moment for CL Yachts, as the model embodies a new direction for the family-owned company, exemplifying its commitment to innovation and excellence.

"CLX96 showcases the expert knowhow of CL Yachts and represents our brand values. In order to be competitive in today's market, you need to be daring and we believe that CLX96 is a bold challenge to the status quo in its category," comments Martin Lo, CL Yachts Director.

Camper & Nicholsons: Worldwide Agent For CLX96

CL Yachts is pleased to announce the appointment of Camper & Nicholsons International as the Worldwide Agent for CLX96 (excluding the USA, South America and Canada).

"It is our honour and privilege to work with Camper & Nicholsons. With Camper & Nicholsons' strong knowledge in global luxury yachting and Carmen's expertise in marketing and selling yachts in Asia and Europe, we are confident that it is a successful partnership. We have a strong belief that their brand is in line with our brand ethos and philosophy and will be an assurance of quality, luxury and prestige for CLX96," says Martin Lo.

"We are thrilled to represent the world's first SAV (Sea Activity Vessel) and the groundbreaking CLX96 created by CL Yachts. Embodied in its rich shipbuilding heritage, CL Yachts' parent company – Cheoy Lee Shipyards is widely recognized for its innovation, quality and craftsmanship. CLX96 is the largest model in the CL Yachts fleet, featuring striking design, a large internal volume and incredible outdoor spaces that evoke a sense of freedom. We are excited to share this masterpiece to our clients and fellow brokers during its premiere in Hong Kong," says Carmen Lau, Senior Advisor of Camper & Nicholsons International.

The SAV: A Modern Take On Rugged Luxury

Embodying CL Yachts' innate love for adventure, and a desire to push luxury into uncharted waters, CLX96's design will resonate with modern explorers who also seek comfort, innovation, and style from their yacht.

The versatile CLX96 features an inviting, open layout design with clean lines and rugged, adventurous proportions. The revolutionary SAV has been created from the ground-up in collaboration with international designer Jozeph Forakis, with structural engineering from Albert Horsmon and naval architecture from Earl Alfaro.

'Workboat Chic' Gives A Distinctive Edge

The yacht's original design includes a 'workboat chic' two-level, reverse-angle deckhouse using inverted trapezoids that maximize space as well as reduce glare and heat. The plumb bow further amplifies accommodation alongside increasing hydrodynamic efficiency.

With a blurring of lines between the interior and exterior, the main deck's vast windows and bi-fold doors are echoed in the flybridge's spectacular glazing with retractable windows on three sides, seamlessly leading guests from the Sky Lounge and Pilothouse to the Sky Deck alfresco dining area aft. Other unique exterior social zones include the "Terrazza Portoghese" forward of the Sky Lounge, the "Piazza del Sole" seating and sunning area on the foredeck, and the expansive stern Beach Club at the waterline with its hydraulically-submerging swim platform.

Design That Is Stylish Yet Discreet

The interior decor is stylish yet discreet, reminiscent of a time when yachting was about simplicity and enjoyment rather than an attempt to bring a lavish, land-based home to the water. The relaxed, open-plan main deck interior features a convivial galley with sit-up bar and a bank of sofas, as well as a lounge and dining area that feel inviting and fresh.

Meanwhile, the four guest cabins – plus two for crew – on the lower deck are spacious and bright thanks to large windows and high ceilings. In the Master suite, the real skylight is paralleled by the VIP suite's virtual skylight, which ingeniously receives a feed from an on-deck camera to a display screen embedded above the VIP king-size bed. It is such attention to detail and embracing of innovation from CL Yachts that is creating such a buzz about the imminent arrival of CLX96 to the yachting market.

Appealing To Understated And Discerning Buyers

"Rather than being flashy and obvious, the SAV will appeal to understated and discerning buyers who appreciate the essence of a well-designed vessel that offers beauty from the inside as well as from the outside. CLX96 represents an effortless luxury that can only be provided by a space that is well laid out and organized. This is a yacht with substance, heart and soul built into it; it is not just another pretty boat. To us, it is the very definition of a modern explorer – both physically and spiritually – in the sense that it allows you to experience new things, taking you on a journey of self-discovery," adds Martin Lo.

A Distinguished Name In Construction & Innovation

CLX96's RINA-classified FRP composite hull draws on CL Yachts' unparalleled experience in fiberglass construction, with a completely new mold having been created for the SAV. Having pioneered the use of fiberglass for boat building in the 60s, CL Yachts assisted Lloyd's Register in developing the guidelines for its use in construction; these industry-wide quality standards form the basis of the rules that are still used today by classification societies around the world.

As a company grounded in the values of workmanship, engineering and reliability, CL Yachts is mindful of the quality of its products and the safety of its workforce; it is certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 45001 standards. All components used by CL Yachts are sourced from internationally renowned brands, for reassurance when it comes to service and warranty.

CL Yachts believes in smart engineering with an ethos of 'strategic optimization' for optimal stiffness and lightness, so its vessels can sail further, faster. This approach results in a considered combination of composite materials that enhances the performance and comfort of a vessel, using fiberglass, E-glass and carbon fiber. With over 60 years experience of building in composite materials and by choosing the best structural engineering partners in the business, CL Yachts has an innate understanding of how to create robust and reliable vessels, instilling confidence when navigating in even the toughest of conditions.

Using Finite Element Analysis, the company is able to provide some of the highest strength-to-weight ratios for full construction in the production yacht industry. Combining this high strength, stiffness, optimum weight control and the most sea kindly hulls available, CL Yachts delivers performance, comfort and efficiency throughout the entire speed range.

A Crossover Yacht That Does It All

The all new hull is designed to offer great stability and handling, with remarkable top speed between 24-25 knots at full load condition and cruising speed of 22 knots, powered by twin Caterpillar C32 engines, alongside the elevated seaworthiness that CL Yachts' parent company is renowned for in the commercial sector.

"We want to return the romance of yachting to today's owners, who are educated and demanding. CLX96 SAV is the crossover yacht that meets their needs head-on: you get a good range, excellent top and cruising speeds, plenty of space and the possibility to enjoy mini expeditions to wherever your heart desires. We are excited to see hull #1 of this series completed in the coming months, to show what CL Yachts can achieve with this remarkable package," comments Martin Lo.

About CL Yachts

CL Yachts' goal is to offer unparalleled experiences to the modern explorer. The luxury performance brand stands apart from its competitors thanks to its unique approach to design – driven by CL Yacht's core value of innovation. Fusing progressive design with engineering prowess and state-of-the-art technology, every element of CL Yachts' vessels are meticulously geared to steer luxury into uncharted territories.

clyachts.com

About Camper & Nicholsons International

Camper & Nicholsons International is one of the oldest yachting companies in the world, founded in 1782 as a shipyard in Gosport, England. Today, Camper & Nicholsons is the global leader in luxury yachting activities with 11 offices around the world with the Asia Pacific headquarters located in Hong Kong. Camper & Nicholsons provides full-scale turnkey services for clients including New Construction, Sales & Purchase, Yacht Charter, Charter Marketing, Yacht Management, Crew Placement, Refit & Repair, and Capital & Insurance.

camperandnicholsons.com

Click here for high-resolution images