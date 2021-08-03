The first ESG report in the digital field leads the low-carbon era

SAI released the first ESG report, leading the industry to make green transformation

on July 20th, SAI technology ESG report (2021) was released. The report takes environmental protection, society and corporate governance as the main topics, discusses the current bitcoin mining and energy use, and shows the important solutions of SAI technology in the use of renewable energy, heat recovery, water treatment, carbon offset and other energy conservation and emission reduction paths. As the first ESG report in the industry, the research achievements and innovative measures of SAI Technology are advanced and cutting-edge. The report not only has certain reference and enlightening significance for other companies and industries, but also plays a positive role in promoting the whole industry to explore carbon emissions and transform to low carbon.



Low carbon tide drives green mining; Corporate carbon footprint disclosure becomes a trend

Environmental problems are becoming increasingly prominent, and more and more European and American countries have begun to lay out mines. Discussions on bitcoin carbon emissions have increased significantly. On July 21st, Cathie Wood, the "investment queen", and Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, initiated The B Word Conference, which discussed the energy consumption of bitcoin mining many times. Nic Carter of Castle Island Venture Capital pointed out that as a neutral global currency network, Bitcoin has legal ownership of some social resources. It consumes energy to ensure the security of a network with a daily transaction volume of 10-20 billion dollars and a market value of over 600 billion dollars, and to distribute bitcoin in a fair and independent way.

Li Risheng, founder of SAI Technology, pointed out in his latest ESG report that according to the latest research, about 5% of the global total power generation will be used for calculation in 2020. Officials predict that by 2030, 15% to 25% of global power generation will be used in the computing industry. Bitcoin mining is the frontier of computing industry. At present, the total mining load in the world is about 8 million kilowatts. In the future, with the increase of bitcoin price, the growth of computing power will still maintain a rapid growth trend, so industrial transformation is the key.

Bitcoin energy consumption is highly flexible and location independent. SAI Technology's core products - "SAICAB Computing Energy Cabinet" and "SAIBOX Computing Energy Container" - provide a qualitative improvement to the traditional fixed operation shell plant in terms of portability, reuse rate and operational efficiency. The core products of SAI Technology - "SAICAB" and "SAIBOX" are a qualitative improvement to the traditional fixed operation of the shell plant in terms of mobility, reuse rate and operational efficiency.

On July 20th, SAI Technology released the 2021 ESG Report. The report made in-depth discussions on renewable energy, heat recovery, water treatment and carbon offset. Through data and a number of real cases, the achievements of SAI technology in mining and computing industry are presented intuitively, including improving energy efficiency, reducing carbon emissions and gradually achieving the future goal of carbon neutrality.

SAI technology has signed long-term renewable energy supply agreements with some regional renewable energy power stations. These power stations agreed to provide 100% renewable energy supply for the data center and mining center of SAI Technology.

Furthermore, SAI technology data center is also one of the most water-saving centers in the world. SAI technology invests in the recycling system, and will reuse as much water as possible before discharging it into the wastewater treatment plant. In addition to purchasing renewable energy, SAI also cooperates with regional heating companies to develop heat recovery infrastructure, recover excess heat from SAI data center and mining center, and use the recovered heat for community and production needs.

SAI Technology is the first digital asset company in the world to join the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). It is also the first company in the industry to sign a commitment with the United Nations. It can reduce costs and achieve carbon neutrality by providing clean computing power. Recently, SAI Technology has officially joined the Working Group on Climate-related Financial Information Disclosure (TCFD) and has become a supporter.



In order to guide the industry reform and promote the idea of carbon neutrality, SAI Technology has also established a non-profit member association named "OCEC (Clean Computing Power Cooperation Organization)" to help any enterprises, organizations and individuals who wish or are participating in mining and energy industries, including establishing contact with clean energy suppliers and providing technical guidance for the transformation of traditional thermal power generation to reduce carbon emissions. As the initiator, SAI Technology will help OCEC members establish contact with third-party carbon credit purchasing agents and organizations to help them neutralize carbon dioxide emissions, thus accelerating the realization of the industry's carbon neutrality goal.

The dual carbon target is the theme of the current era and a topic that must be tackled. Under the general trend of green economy, the energy consumption of the mining and computing industry has gradually drawn widespread attention. Although the energy consumption of bitcoin is not particularly high compared to some traditional industries, if left unchecked, the energy consumption is bound to grow exponentially in the future. At this stage, it appears that the barbaric growth of the mining industry is a thing of the past. The efficient operation of clean energy and the exploration and practice of green energy-saving technologies have become the inevitable trend for the transformation and sustainable development of the mining industry.

As a leader in clean energy mining, the 2021 ESG report and carbon footprint report released by SAI Technology, and even the OCEC organization established, all show its determination to realize energy reuse in the digital field and promote the industry's carbon neutral promotion, as well as the purpose of making effective assessment, review and further adjustment of the industry's energy consumption structure in a timely manner. People have reasons to believe that this industry will become more and more standardized and green in the future, attracting more enterprises and individuals to join it while truly embarking on the road to green compliance in the digital economy.

