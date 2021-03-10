First Ever ISCM Awards 2021 Opens for Application; Recognising Excellence in the Shopping Centre Industry

Unite the industry and strengthen Hong Kong‘s position as Asia's Shopping City

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 10 March 2021 - The first ever ISCM Awards 2021 (the "Awards") is now open for applications until 30 June 2021. Initiated by the Institute of Shopping Centre Management ("ISCM"), the Awards recognises and showcases the outstanding performance and achievements of the finest retail property management professionals in Hong Kong in 5 award categories.





Founded in 2003, ISCM is a professional society and a recognised governing body in Hong Kong to standardise and enrich the overall professional profiles within the industry and strive to be leader of the shopping centre industry. The first annual Awards creates a platform to demonstrate the concerted efforts of industry peers in raising industry standards in a time of adversity, and strengthening Hong Kong's position as Asia's shopping city.





Themed "The Proven Strengths of Asia's Shopping City: Hong Kong" , the Awards showcases and expresses gratitude to Hong Kong's finest retail property management teams, projects and retailers for their contributions to the shopping centre industry, standards and profession.





"The industry is cooperating with the government's various pandemic prevention measures and working with the public to fight the pandemic. Through the Awards, we hope to unite the valuable efforts made by the industry to overcome adversity, strengthen Hong Kong's position as Asia's shopping city, and bring positive impacts to the industry." ISCM Chairman, Mr. Baldwin KO said, "With the launch of the vaccination and continuous efforts from the industry to support government guidelines, such as maintaining social distancing and full utilization of the LeaveHomeSafe mobile app, the market should expect to bounce back and recover to a healthier level and an improved economy. In the future, ISCM is optimistic about the development of the Greater Bay Area, and will actively promote exchanges to broaden horizons of the industry peers. As the pandemic subsides, ISCM hopes that the government can assist the industry to strengthen exchanges in the Greater Bay Area and hence accelerate the recovery of the industry."





OC Chairlady of ISCM Awards 2021, Ms. Angie CHUNG added, "Industry peers react swiftly to emerging trends and strive to change the challenges brought by the pandemic into opportunities, such as utilising technology and deploying additional manpower to strengthen pandemic prevention. Through the Awards, industry peers are welcome to showcase their contributions to foster the development of the industry. The ISCM is honoured to have leaders from the real estate, property management, retail and marketing industries, as well as academic professors and representatives of non-profit making organisations to join our Jury Panel, enhancing the credibility and recognition of the Awards."





The ISCM Awards 2021 is open for nominations until 30 June 2021 under the following five categories:





1. Best Shopping Centre (New Development & Launch/Renovation & Relaunch) 2. Best Retail Marketing and Promotion Campaign 3. Best Retail Leasing Team 4. Best Property Management Team 5. Best Corporate Social Responsibility Project

ISCM is honoured to have esteemed industry leaders to be Jurors for the Awards.





The Jury Panel (arranged in alphabetical order of surnames)

No. Juror 1. Sr Honby CHAN President of Hong Kong Institute of Real Estate Administrators 2. Dr Michael CHAN Honorary Chairman of Hong Kong Institute of Marketing 3. Mr Kevin CHEUNG General Manager (Regulatory), Property Management Services Authority 4. Prof Chiu, Rebecca L.H. MH, JP Professor of Department of Urban Planning & Design, The University of Hong Kong 5. Ar Donald CHOI President of Hong Kong Institute of Architects 6. Mr CHUA Hoi-wai Chief Executive of The Hong Kong Council of Social Service 7. Dr Lobo FUNG President of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Property Managers 8. Ms HO Wing Yin, Winnie, JP Director of Architectural Services Department 9. Prof Eddie Chi Man HUI Professor of Department of Building and Real Estate, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University 10. Mr Baldwin KO Chairman of the Institute of Shopping Centre Management 11. Dr Jane LEE Ching-yee, JP Chairperson of Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Fund Task Force & Director of Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui Welfare Council Limited 12. Mr Francis NGAI Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Social Ventures Hong Kong 13. Ms Pang Melissa Kaye, BBS, MH, JP Vice-Chairman Agency for Volunteer Service 14. Mr Kyran SZE Chairman of Hong Kong Chapter, Chartered Association of Building Engineers



About ISCM

The Institute of Shopping Centre Management (ISCM) is a non-profit making organization founded by a group of local shopping centre professionals, certified practitioners and professors in the shopping centre management industry. We have extensive knowledge, skills and practical experience in managing various shopping centre portfolios in Hong Kong and the Mainland China. As a professional society and a recognized governing body in Hong Kong, ISCM aims to standardize and enrich the overall professional profiles within the industry and act as a representative in the shopping centre industry. Our mission is to identify various prospective channels with government bodies, thereby creating a platform to exchange best practices in the art and science of shopping centre management within the Asia Pacific region.



