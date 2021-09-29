First Feature Film NFT Drops from VUELE™ Grossing Nearly Six Figures In Four-Day Auction with Academy Award®-Winner Anthony Hopkins Thriller ZERO CONTACT

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking venture, global NFT distribution and viewing platform VUELE™ grossed nearly six figures bringing in 32.86267 ETH ($93,435) with the release of eleven total NFT drops of feature film thriller ZERO CONTACT starring Oscar-winning Best Actor Anthony Hopkins. The “Platinum Edition” NFT alone sold for 20 ETH ($56,860).



As the first feature film NFTs distributed by VUELE™, the ZERO CONTACT NFT drops mark an incredible new step for the feature film distribution industry as well as film collecting and fan engagement.

“In just these few short days, we’ve seen a community form around our film, enhanced fan engagement, and also proved a new revenue stream in the industry. We think this is ground-breaking,” said Rick Dugdale, Co-Founder of VUELE™ and Director/Producer of ZERO CONTACT. “Our goal was to earn the respect of the NFT space in order for us to create staying power and help blaze a new path for filmmakers. Not only is this now a proven distribution model, but we will be able to create new film financing structures moving forward.”

Each winning NFT allows for the lucky winner to be edited into the film with a personal Zero Contact shoot and edit. In addition, each winner receives signed digital artwork of the film poster, the “making of” the film, Crypto Generative Art by REMO x Dcsan and a VUELE “Golden Ticket.” The “Platinum” 1 of 1 winner also receives a walk-on role in the Zero Contact Universe.

About VUELE ™

VUELE™ [pronounced VIEW-lee] is the first direct-to-consumer, full-length feature film viewing and distribution platform delivering feature films and digital collectible entertainment content as NFTs. Users will be able to become owners of exclusive, limited edition film, and collector NFT content which they can watch, collect, sell, and trade on the vuele.io platform. VUELE™ provides movie fans and collectors alike with the ultimate consumer-focused digital collection and viewing platform. VUELE™ is a joint venture between Enderby Entertainment and CurrencyWorks Inc. For more, visit: www.vuele.io

