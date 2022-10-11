First Hydrogen Applauds Increased EU Hydrogen Refueling Station Target

About First Hydrogen Corp. (FirstHydrogen.com)

Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2022 - First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("" or the "") is encouraged that the European Parliament's transport and tourism committee has voted in significant changes relating to hydrogen mobility and transport. As part of the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR), the committee agreed on targets of one hydrogen refueling station (HRS) every 100km along the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) Core and Comprehensive Network, which connect all of Europe. Recently, the European Union announced funding of €5.12 billion to co-fund 135 transport infrastructure projects that will form part of the TEN-T. European association, Hydrogen Europe, estimates the number of HRS to be 1,500 by 2030 far greater than the European Commission's original proposal, where HRS would be installed every 150km in the Ten-T Core Network leading to 200 HRS.First Hydrogen recently announced its expansion to Germany, Benelux, Eastern Europe, France, Spain, Portugal and Italy to identify and sign-up fleets for European trials of the Company's light commercial vans (LCV). Green hydrogen facilities production opportunities will also be identified and developed to support the TEN-T Core and Comprehensive Networks. The Company's hydrogen-as-a-service model will be a zero-emission ecosystem solution that will benefit from the EU's move to decarbonize.Afkenel Schipstra, First Hydrogen Energy COO, says: "We welcome the European Parliament further strengthening the case for carbon reduction enabling infrastructure. This proposal will lead to approximately 1,500 HRS by 2030, which is a significant increase on previous figures. This commitment strengthens our own European expansion strategy, which we announced last week. First Hydrogen's activities now include development in Germany, France, Benelux, Spain Italy, Portugal and Eastern Europe. The EU market represents some 35% of the global Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) market, and so the European Commission's new plans for greater hydrogen infrastructure investment will support us in identifying and signing up fleet operators to our hydrogen vehicle trials."Balraj Mann Chairman & CEO of First Hydrogen Corp. said: "The energy landscape in Europe needs to change dramatically now as the EU must seek an alternative to dirty and very expensive fossil fuels. Green hydrogen is the clear choice for Europe and the rest of the world. Global hydrogen production must double every year to 2030 in order to support a rapid clean energy transition and reduce greenhouse gas emissions."Chairman & Chief Executive OfficerBalraj MannFirst Hydrogen Corp.604-601-2018Hashtag: #FirstHydrogen

