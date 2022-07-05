First Hydrogen Applies for UK Government Net Zero Funding

About First Hydrogen Corp. (FirstHydrogen.com)

Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2022 - First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its' subsidiary, First Hydrogen Limited, has submitted two Green Hydrogen production projects for the initial round of funding thru the UK Government's Net Zero Hydrogen Fund (NZHF) Strand 1 program. The program is funded by the Ministry of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) for £240 million. The NZHF is part of the UK Government's initiatives to promote the production of home-grown green hydrogen and is a means to achieving the ambitious 10 GW of domestic production by 2030, or which 'at least' 5GW will need to be from electrolytic sources.The Company's two projects will have an initial capacity of 40 MW each and are to be situated in Carrington, in Greater Manchester, and in the Thames Estuary area. The sites are in two regions with hydrogen growth strategies, with letters of support received for both projects from leading strategic stakeholders and the landowners for the projects in such regions.The Thames Estuary Growth Board (TEGB) issued a letter supporting our application for Strand 1 funding, highlighting the regional demand across the Estuary for green hydrogen, endorsed in the TEGB Hydrogen Route Map document. First Hydrogen has also received a letter of support for its projects from INOVYN, a subsidiary of INEOS, one of the key hydrogen producers in the EU.The Greater Manchester Combined Authority has approved and adopted a regional Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Strategy in the pursuit of net-zero by 2038, supported by Manchester Metropolitan University and the Fuel Cell Innovation Centre, creating a Greater Manchester Hydrogen Partnership.These Strand 1 submissions are the first stage in obtaining financial support from the UK Government, providing grant funding to undertake Front-End Engineering and Design work, planning, and will progress the projects to the pre-construction phase. Additional Strands will provide support for construction and business model support.The two projects in Carrington and the Thames Estuary will, once operational, provide the Company's automotive customers with a substantial part of their green hydrogen needs to operate their fleets of First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Light Commercial Vehicles, and in combination will produce an excess of 7,100 tonnes of green hydrogen per year.Nicholas Wrigley, Chairman of First Hydrogen Ltd., stated: "Having received support from respected economic and energy authorities for our projects, we are hopeful that our applications will secure funding to finance our first green hydrogen production sites. These sites will ultimately supply our automotive customers with a guaranteed supply of green hydrogen, which is critical to the adoption of hydrogen mobility and creating a zero-emission transport sector. First Hydrogen recognizes the role it will play in achieving these targets and meeting fleet demand and building upon the first submission, is working to identify additional production sites for future funding rounds."On behalf of the Board of Directors ofFIRST HYDROGEN CORP.Chairman & Chief Executive OfficerBalraj MannFirst Hydrogen Corp.604-601-2018

First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver and London UK-based company focused on zero-emission vehicles, green hydrogen production and distribution and supercritical carbon dioxide extractor systems. The Company is designing and building hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered light commercial demonstrator vehicles ("LCV") under two agreements with AVL Powertrain and Ballard Power Systems Inc. The LCV will have a range of 500+ kilometres. At the same time, the company has launched its bespoke vehicle design phase which will develop its fleet of proprietary zero emission vehicles. First Hydrogen is also developing refueling capability working with FEV Consulting GmbH, the automotive consultancy of FEV Group of Aachen Germany. The Company is also pursuing opportunities in green hydrogen production and distribution in the UK and elsewhere.



About Net Zero Hydrogen Fund ( NZHF )

The Net Zero Hydrogen Fund (NZHF) aims to support the commercial deployment of new low carbon hydrogen production projects during the 2020s. The Net Zero Hydrogen Fund (NZHF), worth up to £240 million, will fund the development and deployment of new low carbon hydrogen production to de-risk investment and reduce lifetime costs. Both strands are designed to support multiple low carbon hydrogen production technologies that meet the eligibility criteria.



About INOVYN ( Inovyn.com )

Part of INEOS, INOVYN is Europe's leading producer of vinyls and in the top three worldwide. With an annual turnover of €3.1 billion, INOVYN has circa 4,200 employees and chemical manufacturing, sales, and marketing operations in 8 countries across Europe. INOVYN's portfolio consists of an extensive range of class-leading products arranged across General Purpose Vinyls; Specialty Vinyls; Organic Chlorine Derivatives; Chlor Alkali; Hydrogen and Vinyls Technologies. INOVYN's annual commercial production volume is circa 10 million tonnes.

