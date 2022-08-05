In a first of its kind, Thai Buddhist Temple collaborates with Singapore children's book author to publish a children's book about the life journey of Buddha

—

Apple Sophia Lim, a children's book author, and Wat Ananda Metyarama Thai Buddhist Temple have collaborated to publish The Life of Buddha for Beginners. The objective of this collaboration is to help more children learn and be exposed to one of history's most influential figures and his biography–Lord Buddha.



The Life of Buddha for Beginners takes readers into the life journey of Lord Buddha. Being born into royalty as a Prince who lived a luxurious life, he decided to give up his princehood one day and went through six years of hardship to eventually find the answer to end mankind's suffering.



With its simple words and bright, colorful illustrations, The Life of Buddha for Beginners appeals to anyone who wishes to appreciate the deeper message and teachings of the life journey of Lord Buddha. The story is also presented in a fun and interactive manner, with the book prompting intriguing questions to engage young readers. In addition, readers can read a detailed account of Lord Buddha's key life events online by scanning the QR code found in some of the pages.

“It was definitely a challenge to conceptualise the structure and storyline of this children's book because I do not know much about the story of Buddha'', says Apple.

"I was most concerned yet excited at the same time about this project because after all this is the story of one of the world’s most important people in history! The research of Buddha's life journey alone took four months to draft and the entire publishing process took about eight months. I consciously have to keep balancing whether to tell a more detailed life journey of Lord Buddha versus a more straightforward style that children can easily relate to."

"On a personal note, after spending hours researching many different sources, I am so glad to have a deeper understanding of what Lord Buddha had gone through. The life journey of Buddha is indeed intriguing and I would encourage everyone to read his story.”



According to Deputy Chief Abbot of Wat Ananda Metyarama Thai Buddhist Temple and Honorary Secretary of Thai Sangha Samatca (Singapore) Chao Khun Rian who initiated this project, he has this to say about the children's book, “We have to move with the times and look for creative and innovative ways to engage the new era. Even religious organizations have to adopt new communication strategies and embrace global trends to appeal to the young.”



The Life of Buddha for Beginners is not for sale and will be distributed for free. Wat Ananda Metyarama Thai Buddhist Temple and Apple Sophia Lim would like to thank sponsors for making this publication possible.

The Temple will distribute the first print run of five hundred copies to various Buddhist temples & organizations and will use them in their Sunday classes to teach children about the life journey of Buddha. The Temple also hopes to get more sponsors for future print runs in multiple languages so that this book can reach out to as many children as possible in other countries.



