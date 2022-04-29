First Look at the 2023 BMW 7-Series

—

High-end luxury cars will always be sought after, even as customers less auto markers manufacture sedans because of the demand for SUV’s and crossover vehicles. BMW knows this and has updated its flagship 7 Series to reflect buyers’ desire for more tech, comfort, and luxury for BMW of West Springfield and its other local BMW dealers.

For 2023, the 7 Series gets stronger powertrains, a load of optional entertainment tech, and a posh executive-level cabin. BMW also adds a new electric vehicle (EV) to the 7 Series line for 2023 with the i7.

BMW offers the 2023 7 Series in two trim levels: 740i and 760i iDrive. Pricing will start just shy of $95,000 when the car goes on sale in late 2022.

What’s To Expect for the 2023 BMW 7 Series?

All-new, seventh-generation luxury sedan

A 31-inch rear theater screen option

Both 6- and 8-cylinder powertrains include 48-volt mild-hybrid tech

All-electric i7 with fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology

New hands-free driving assistant option

Pricing starts at $94,295

On sale in late 2022

2023 BMW 7 Series Exterior

BMW sticks with its big-grille trend with the 2023 7 Series, and the car is available with an illuminated surround for the prominent maw. As a flagship sedan, the car gets several exterior elements that give it an upscale, high end, look. BMW moved the headlights into a dark recess built into the bumper, and optional crystal headlights use Swarovski crystals backlit by 14 LEDs as side markers and daytime running lights.

2023 BMW 7 Series Interior

BMW offers a variety of color and material options in the new 7 Series, including a unique bicolor Merino leather-cashmere wool combination. New multi-contour seats are standard for the 760i (optional for the 740i) and offer heating, lumbar, and wider seating surfaces than the previous car. Active ventilation and massaging are optional.

In the back, the 7 Series features a lounge-like space with reclining functions and integrated leg rests built into the front passenger’s seat. Optional quilted and heated armrests are available and feature wireless smartphone charging trays.

2023 BMW 7 Series Specs

The 740i comes standard with a new twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline 6-cylinder engine that produces 375 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque, which can expand to 398 pound-feet during brief boosts from the 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The 760i xDrive (all-wheel drive) gets a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 that produces 536 hp and 553 pound-feet of torque—strong enough to push this BMW to 60 mph from a standstill in 4.2 seconds, according to BMW. The i7 EV is motivated by two electric motors with a combined output of 536 hp and 549 pound-feet of torque.

2023 BMW 7 Series Safety

BMW says it operates one of the most advanced computing centers in Europe to develop its driver-assistance programs and notes that the new 7 Series will be the first model with an 8-megapixel camera and tech from Mobileye. The system enables an augmented view function that overlays information in the driver’s line of sight. Other available driver aids include remote parking and maneuvering assistance, enhanced adaptive cruise control, and a new-for-BMW safe-exit function. The standard forward-collision warning system adds functions for cyclist and pedestrian detection and a new intersection turn assistance system that can sense oncoming traffic when turning left.

2023 BMW 7 Series Technology

The new 7 Series comes with BMW’s latest iDrive 8 infotainment software, which the automaker says is more intuitive and responsive than the previous interface. The system runs on a 14.9-inch curved touchscreen. Those in the front seat can control it using hand gestures or the rotary dial. An optional head-up display can display road sign information, navigation, speed, and safety alerts. A new “Interaction Bar” forms a long touch-sensitive panel that spans the dash, controlling the car’s hazard lights and glove box. The bar also plays a welcome/departure light show.

A rear theater touchscreen is available. Measuring 31.3 inches, the 8K display features a Bowers and Wilkins surround-sound audio system, touchscreen remotes in the rear doors, and inputs for gaming systems, DVD players, and more. The screen offers Amazon Fire TV capability for streaming video.

