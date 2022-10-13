First in North America: Jolly Good Hosts Clinical VR Multi Seminar in Boston, Aiming for Mass Production of UGC Medical VR

At the Boston Convention Center on Tuesday, October 25, 2022

TOKYO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolly Good Inc. (Chuo-ku, Tokyo, CEO: Kensuke Joji, hereinafter referred to as "Jolly Good") will hold a large-scale seminar on clinical training VR produced by the UGC* medical VR platform "JOLLYGOOD+" (Jolly Good Plus) on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in Boston in the U.S. This is the first real-image-based clinical training VR seminar in North America.

JOLLYGOOD+ is a UGC service that enables healthcare professionals to self-produce user-oriented, real-image VR content that Jolly Good has been creating through its own unique method, and has already been introduced to more than 300 universities and hospital facilities in Japan. Although there are many examples of medical VR using CG in the U.S., there is no UGC service that allows healthcare professionals to self-produce real-image VR content.

In recent years, amid rapid changes in the world such as the COVID-19 pandemic and conflicts, there has been a worldwide demand for the establishment of methods to effectively and widely communicate expertise on various topics, such as infectious disease medical care and military medical care, in a short period of time.

Based on this VR seminar, Jolly Good will first actively promote "JOLLYGOOD+" in the U.S., one of the world's leading countries in medical education, aiming to build a speedy and beneficial medical education environment even in today's unpredictable world through UGC clinical training VR.

*UGC: User Generated Content



Clinical VR Multi Seminar Overview

Theme: The Revolution of Clinical VR Training

Date: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Venue: Boston Convention Center (US)

(Room 207, 415 Summer St, Boston, MA 02210, United States)

Speaker: Dr. Atsushi Tanikawa (Tohoku University Graduate School of Medicine)

Tomoaki Nakagawa (CFO of Jolly Good Inc.)

<VR Content to Be Experienced at Seminar (Example)>

Training VR on "ECMO," the last resort for patients with severe COVID‐19

Absolute Markets Insights forecasts the ECMO global market to grow at an average annual growth rate of 13%, from US $308.1 million (about ¥32.4 billion) in 2019 to US $812.08 million (about ¥87 billion) by 2028. As of February 2020, Japan had a world-leading 1,412 units of ECMO. However, there was still a shortage of qualified personnel who can handle them, and the usage rate was only about 10%.

Jolly Good co-developed a new VR-based training method with SENKO MEDICAL INSTRUMENT Mfg. CO., LTD. under the supervision of Japan ECMOnet and has been contributing to the development of ECMO specialists in Japan by providing a new method that enables repeated training anytime and anywhere in a way as close as possible to real operations.

<Calling for participants for a Clinical VR Multi Seminar>

Inviting participants for the first-ever large-scale clinical practice VR seminar in North America. If you wish to attend the seminar, please fill out the form below by October 24, 2022. Our staff will contact you shortly with further details.

Application Form: https://share.hsforms.com/1zIHpEFjuQzaykThizmf29g31q8t

*Eligible participants: Healthcare professionals, medical device manufacturers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and other medical personnel

Exhibit: Medical conference "The MedTech Conference"

We will also be exhibiting a Clinical VR demo experience at The MedTech Conference, which will be held near the medical VR seminar venue.

Sessions: October 24 (Mon), 2022, 9: 00 – 17: 00

October 25 (Tue), 2022, 9: 00 – 17: 00

October 26 (Wed), 2022, 9: 00 – 16: 00

Venue: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center

Booth number: 503

Official Website: https://themedtechconference.com/

JOLLYGOOD+ (Jolly Good Plus)( https://jollygoodplus.com/about/en/ )

JOLLYGOOD+ (Jolly Good Plus) is a comprehensive platform that enables medical institutions to establish permanent high-definition 360 degree cameras and servers in medical facilities to easily self-actualize high-precision VR in any cases, and also to utilize self-produced medical VR content at various medical institutions to enable repeated clinical studies.

This service has been successfully introduced as a clinical training tool to medical institutions nationwide, including medical schools and other educational institutions, and research centers, and to safety education within medical device manufacturers.

Contact us here for an introduction : https://jollygoodplus.com/about/en/contact/

About Jolly Good Inc.( https://jollygood.co.jp/en )

Jolly Good is a medical technology company that develops high-precision VR solutions and healthcare services utilizing AI to analyze user behavior in the VR space. With various research institutions and companies, we provide services that support the evolution of medical care and people's motivation in life by accelerating human growth and reintegration into society through medical education, support for people with disabilities, and treatment of mental illness utilizing technologies such as VR and AI.

[Corporate Philosophy]



Technology reveals its true value when used by those who need it.

[Mission / Vision / Value]

Mission: "Accelerate human growth with technology"

Vision: "Increase growth experiences and enrich your life"

Value: "Enjoy updates and focus on essence and value"