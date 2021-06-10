The First Public Nike Grind Court in Hong Kong Made From 20,000 Pairs of Used Sneakers

HONG KONG, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This June, Nike is extending its global vision for a zero-waste future and expressing it locally, making a difference for climate change and serving the community Shek Lei Grind Court is a sustainable artistic transformation of an estate community basketball court. Located in Kwai Chung residential neighborhood, its court surface is covered in Nike Grind, made from 20,000 pairs of used sneakers. Nike Grind materials are palettes of recycled and regenerated materials composed of plastic, rubber, foam, fiber, leather, textile and much more.



Nike Grind came to life in 1992 during a grassroots initiative to repurpose old shoes. Over the decades, it has developed into a global sustainability program that has and will continue to positively change the landfill landscapes forever.

Nike's purpose is to redefine human potential, and that's what drives us to partner with those who have the same goal to make the world a better place. With a shared sustainable vision, renowned illustrator and toy designer James Jarvis has been invited to create colorful visuals on the courts' Nike Grind surface. James Jarvis will be illustrating his signature sphere characters playing basketball on the courts, expanding his artistic expression to a new dimension.

People's Place, a local establishment managed by GAW Capital, is best known for its revitalization works that injects vibrancy and energy into local communities. Many of its projects focus on the revitalization of local malls and sports grounds with creative refurbishments that both embrace the local vibe as well as foster sense of belonging within the neighborhood. Previous revitalized projects have developed into new hubs for the community and the wider public alike.

This local sustainable art project not only marks a new exploration for Nike Grind but also embraces all of Nike's core values. By transforming and giving second life to this parent-child court, Nike will engage and link the community through sport activities and inspire people to unleash their fullest potential through sport. Shek Lei Grind Court provides the platform to Make Sport a Daily Habit while soaking up the storytelling creative vibe, making it an energetic emotional experience that will stretch beyond limits.

This project also puts Nike's Made To Play campaign into potent action. Shek Lei Estate has been strategically chosen because of its humble neighborhood surrounded by more than 10 primary and secondary schools. Within the grassroots community, children may have limited access to healthy sporty lifestyle as there is little leisure area and living space is extremely packed. The newly designed side-by-side kids and standard basketball court will serve and provide as an accessible sports community hub for the less privileged kids and families.