First Samsung Electronics Factory in the World to Implement Phenikaa-X's AMR Pallet Mover Robot Solution

HANOI, Vietnam, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Phenikaa-X Joint Stock Company - a leading provider of intelligent automation robot solutions (IA) "Made in Vietnam" - officially provided smart automation robot products for Samsung Electronics Thai Nguyen Factory (SEVT). As a result, SEVT becomes the first Samsung Electronics factory worldwide to implement the AMR Pallet Mover robot in its operations, assisting in pulling, carrying, lifting, and arranging heavy loads, optimizing costs, and enhancing production efficiency.



Specially designed for factories/enterprises in electronics, garment, and automotive parts manufacturing, Phenikaa-X's AMR Pallet Mover offers a heavy load capacity of up to 1,000 kg. Applying the VDA5050 API standard, robot seamlessly integrates with existing Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and automation devices. Additionally, the product is equipped with the PNKX MMG management software (currently in practical use at SEVT), ensuring effective communication between humans and robots. Notably, the AMR Pallet Mover is Vietnam's first robot designed according to the ISO 3691-4 safety standard with three layers of protection: AI camera for human and object detection, LiDAR safety sensor at PL-d level, and collision sensor.

Mr. Lê Anh Sơn, General Director of Phenikaa-X, shared: "By mastering core technology, Phenikaa-X's robots can be customized to meet different requirements and highly integrated with previously existing systems. This is one of the company's unique competitive advantages in the domestic market. Additionally, with the advantage of being headquartered in Vietnam, Phenikaa-X ensures continuous and effective operation of automated robot systems in factories, minimizing downtime for maintenance/issues - a key factor helping businesses optimize costs, enhance productivity, and achieve sustainable development goals."

About Phenikaa-X

Phenikaa-X Joint Stock Company (a member of the Phenikaa Group) was established in October 2020, inheriting the research and development achievements of the research team at the Group.

Phenikaa-X primarily operates in the field of research and development of autonomous vehicle technology, manufacturing, and commercializing robots and drones. During its development, the company has achieved impressive milestones, including successful registration of several patents related to robots and autonomous buses in 2020, successful implementation of unmanned vehicle technology, high-resolution maps, various intelligent automation robots, affirming its pioneering position in the field of autonomous technology and robots in Vietnam. Additionally, Phenikaa-X has become a reliable partner in developing autonomous technology with some leading domestic and international corporations.

Website: phenikaa-x.com

0242 123 8660

contact@phenikaa-x.com