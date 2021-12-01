The First in Surabaya: Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya Pakuwon Indah Unveils Character Rooms with Kids-Tailored Themes

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya Pakuwon Indah today announces the hotel's newest addition, the first-ever thematic rooms for family and kids in the city. Presented in 6 different unique themes, these 55 sqm rooms come with a connecting door that separates a spacious parents and kids' area; fun in-rooms toys and entertainment activities; a tailored kids amenities; and chef-curated kids menu.



Space Themed Kids Rooms ambiance at Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya Pakuwon Indah

"Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya Pakuwon Indah is committed to strengthen its position as the preferred home-away-from-home for every guest, especially as we see the growing demands of family staycation in the city. This year, we introduce the kids-themed rooms to provide an all-around unique experience specifically tailored for families. We aim to encourage them to spend quality times together through engaging family-oriented activities and attractive thematic rooms," said Firman Indra Rusindriansyah, Complex Director of Marketing Communication The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah.

During their stay, families can choose the theme of their rooms, from Zoo Safari; Under the Sea; Dino Land; Kids Hero; Space Stars; and Candy Land. These themes are specifically chosen to inspire the imaginative minds of the kids. Thus, each room will be beautified with decorations and ambiance matched with these themes to bring the family adventure alive.

Each room is also fitted with kids amenities such as kids bed and colorful linen, TV with age appropriate show, art and coloring kit, and in-rooms toys, including puzzle, kite-making, and Indonesian kids games (congklak, ular tangga, monopoli, and gasing). Having a separate area of stay but still connected, the parents can take time to relax comfortably, while still being involved during the kids' playing time. The kids can also indulge with the chef-curated kids menu, including Cheese Kiddos Burger, Chicken Fried Rice, Muffin-Tin Mac and Cheese, Supreme Pie Pizza, and Mie Goreng Hijau.

For the swimming enthusiasts, family and kids can enjoy playing in the largest outdoor swimming pool in Surabaya, with three different styles, namely Lap Pool, Lagoon Pool, and Kids Pool. These spacious pools lie on the 6th floor and open for 24-hour.

Within 2-minutes' walk, the shopping lovers in the family can benefit from the direct connection of the hotel to visit the largest shopping mall complex in Indonesia, The Pakuwon Mall Surabaya. As the Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya Pakuwon Indah is located in the same area as The Westin Hotel, all of the family members can also enjoy the fitness facilities to exercise or enjoy the rhythm during the live music session at the Sky Lounge.

Other facilities at the Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah include the Djaman Doeloe Resto and Bar that comes with Indonesia's specialty dishes, and the Surabaya's first-ever open-air restaurant, MonSoon Alfresco Dining. The family will also feel more assured knowing that the Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah is continuously following thorough health protocols mandated by the Government, to ensure a comfortable and safe staying experience within the hotel area.

For more information and reservation, visit www.fourpointssurabayapakuwonindah.com

