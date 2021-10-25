The First Virtual Edition of E-Asia Derma Conference Ends Successfully

SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia-Pacific Dermatology and Aesthetic Conference - E-Asia Derma has successfully concluded its first virtual edition last month, with an exceptional turnout of over 700 delegates registered.

The 3-day event, dedicated to Dermatologists and Aesthetic practitioners in APAC (including Australia & New Zealand), India, and Middle East countries, discussed various topics in medical dermatology and aesthetic procedures, addressed the latest technologies and their application in this field, and focused on education and knowledge sharing to promote healthy skin. The event was accessible worldwide, allowing all stakeholders to learn, present, and interact efficiently.

Furthermore, delegates attended 60 lectures and 15 scientific sessions during the accredited conference focusing on key topics such as Acne and Acne Scars, Melasma/PIH: Session, Pediatric Dermatology, Atopic Dermatitis, Therapeutics and Procedures, Medical Dermatology, Skin Rejuvenation, Complications from Cosmetics and Cosmetic Procedures, Toxin and Fillers, among many others.

Over 38 different speakers delivered the lectures from 18 countries and regions, including Canada, United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Kuwait, USA and Italy.

Moreover, the event's "Derma Business Hub's Meet & Match" platform gave delegates and sponsors the chance to connect and build invaluable industry relationships and brought together like-minded buyers, sponsors and practitioners seeking fresh and innovative products. Over 50 online meetings took place, where buyers and brands from all over the world met to discuss the needs and opportunities in their respective markets. Additionally, commercial presentations in Demo Hub, a platform dedicated to market leaders from across the world who are interested in showcasing their products online, attracted over 478 attendees.

Besides that, to accentuate the conference's attendees' experience, the organizing committee developed E-Asia Derma Virtual Journey, a program made up of a series of pre-conference virtual activities, including scientific webinars and debates panels innovation and trends in devices.

Takashi Hashimoto, MD, Specially-Appointed Professor, Department of Dermatology, Osaka City University Graduate School of Medicine, said: "I really enjoyed the E-Asia Derma conference, and I believe that everything was well organized before and during the meeting."

From his side, Michael H. Gold, MD, Medical Director, Gold Skin Care Center, said: "I had the pleasure of working with the E-Asia Derma Conference team this year and found them professional and easy to work with – even from the other side of the world. The conference was well organized, and the lectures were excellent. The panel discussions added to the meeting as well. This is a conference that should be a must for all, and I am looking forward to participating in this conference with my Asian colleagues even more in the years to come."

E- Asia Derma is organized annually by INDEX Holding Singapore, a member of INDEX Holding, with the support of Taiwan Dermatological Association, New Zealand Dermatological Society, Arab Academy of Dermatology and Aesthetics, and Association of Korean Dermatologists., and the Aesthetics Marketing Asia. The event is sponsored by DEXLEVO Inc., JSK Biomed Inc., Sunmax Biotechnology Co Ltd, and Life Science Investment (LSI).

