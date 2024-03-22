First Weight Loss ETF from Tema ETFs Announces Name Change, Tops $50 Million AUM

Tema ETFs announces the name change of one of its healthcare ETFs to Tema Obesity & Cardiometabolic ETF (HRTS), effective March 25, 2024. HRTS has surpassed $50 million in assets under management just four months following its launch.

—

Tema ETFs announces the name change of one of its healthcare ETFs to Tema Obesity & Cardiometabolic ETF (HRTS), effective March 25, 2024. HRTS has surpassed $50 million in assets under management just four months following its launch.

Under the active management of David K. Song, MD, PhD, CFA, the Tema Obesity & Cardiometabolic ETF aims to offer investors access to a carefully-curated portfolio of companies focused on obesity, diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases, including Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly & Co, Amgen and Viking Therapeutics.

Maurits Pot, CEO and founder of Tema, said: "HRTS is focused on providing long-term growth by investing in companies that Tema believes are at the forefront of the fight against these diseases. The obesity and weight loss drug market is projected to reach $150 billion by 2031, with over a billion people worldwide living with obesity today. Innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry, including GLP-1 agents, are heralding a new era of treatments.”

The success of HRTS reflects Tema's commitment to expanding its healthcare fund offerings, providing investors with the means to support and benefit from advancements in these areas.

The current fund name is Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolic ETF. Effective March 25, 2024, the fund’s name will change to Tema Obesity & Cardiometabolic ETF. The fund’s CUSIP, ticker, investment objective and investment strategy will all remain unchanged. The fund will continue to be listed for trading on Nasdaq. For more information about the Tema Obesity & Cardiometabolic ETF (HRTS), please visit temaetfs.com/hrts.

About Tema ETFs

Tema ETFs seeks to offer investors unique opportunities to invest in sectors making a significant impact on global health outcomes. Tema's funds are managed by experienced professionals with deep expertise in healthcare and investment management.

Media Contact

Gregory FCA for Tema ETFs

tema@gregoryfca.com

Risk Information

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus or summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.temaetfs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing

Important Risks

Investing involves risk including possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee the adviser’s investment strategy will be successful.

Because the Fund's assets will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, the Fund is subject to loss due to adverse occurrences that may affect that industry or group of industries. The biotechnology industry can be significantly affected by patent considerations, including the termination of patent protections for products, intense competition both domestically and internationally, rapid technological change and obsolescence, government regulation and expensive insurance costs due to the risk of product liability lawsuits. In addition, the biotechnology industry is an emerging growth industry, and therefore biotechnology companies may be thinly capitalized and more volatile than companies with greater capitalizations.

Obesity and Cardiology companies are highly dependent on the development, procurement and marketing of drugs and the protection and exploitation of intellectual property rights. A company’s valuation can also be greatly affected if one of its products is proven or alleged to be unsafe, ineffective or unprofitable. The stock prices of Obesity and Cardiology companies have been and will likely continue to be very volatile. The costs associated with developing new drugs can be significant, and the results are unpredictable. Newly developed drugs may be susceptible to product obsolescence due to intense competition from new products and less costly generic products. Moreover, the process for obtaining regulatory approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other governmental regulatory authorities is long and costly and there can be no assurance that the necessary approvals will be obtained or maintained. Companies in the medical equipment industry group may be affected by the expiration of patents, litigation based on product liability, industry competition, product obsolescence and regulatory approvals, among other factors.

Tema Global Limited (“Tema ETFs”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser, and serves as the investment adviser to Tema Obesity & Cardiometabolic ETF (the “Fund”). NEOS Investments, LLC serves as a sub adviser to the Fund. The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services LLC, which is not affiliated with Tema Global Limited nor NEOS Investments, LLC. Check the background of Foreside on FINRA’s BrokerCheck.

Contact Info:

Name: Tema ETFs

Email: Send Email

Organization: Tema ETFs

Address: 200 Vesey St. Suite 24106, New York, NY 10080, United States

Website: https://temaetfs.com/



Release ID: 89125097

Should you detect any errors, issues, or discrepancies with the content contained within this press release, or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our expert team will be available to promptly respond and take necessary steps within the next 8 hours to resolve any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. We value the trust placed in us by our readers and remain dedicated to providing accurate and reliable information.