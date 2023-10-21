Firstsportz Is Becoming Go To Sports Website In USA With Impressive Social Media Reach.

—

FirstSportz, a leading sports media platform, is excited to announce its growing popularity in the USA for NFL, and Tennis and its success in attracting brands through its impressive social media reach across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram impacting millions directly.

Over the past year, the company has experienced a significant increase in user engagement, establishing itself as a go-to destination for sports enthusiasts worldwide. The platform's unique features, tailored to NFL and Tennis fans, have been instrumental in capturing the attention of a wider audience. The organization has expanded its roots to over 15 sports and crossed 250 million lifetime pageviews in September 2023.

"We're thrilled to see the growth of FirstSportz in the USA. Our team has provided top-notch sports coverage and creating an engaging community for fans," said Bhart Singh, CEO of First Media Network Pvt Ltd. "The support and enthusiasm we've received from our users have been phenomenal, and we look forward to expanding our reach even further. We are starting our NFL, NBA and Tennis podcast soon to engage our global audience, led by our co-founder Siddharth Kr Singh who completed his degree in broadcasting from Solent University, Southampton," he added.

One of the contributing factors to the company's rapid growth has been its partnerships with notable brands like Smartnews. By collaborating with industry leaders, FirstSportz has offered its audience high-quality content while providing brands an effective platform to connect with their target market. During peak sporting events like the Australian Open, US Open, and Super Bowl, there was huge spike in traffic. In 2023 FirstSportz had website traffic of 1.5 million+ during the Australian Open, 2.8 million+ during the US Open, and 2.8 million+ during the NFL playoffs and Super Bowl.

Excel together exponentially with FirstSportz

FirstSportz is more than just a sports platform. It's a community built for fans, by fans with an aim to provide the latest news, in-depth analysis, and engaging content across various sports, including NBA, NFL, Tennis, MMA, WWE, F1, and NASCAR. Whether a die-hard fan or just dipping toes into the sports world, FirstSportz has something for everyone.

“FirstSportz provides an excellent opportunity for brand collaborations. By aligning your brand with ours, you gain access to a diverse global audience of passionate sports fans. Our platform provides an ideal environment for sports-related businesses seeking to enhance their visibility and reach. We also offer various customizable advertising packages tailored to your needs and objectives. Partnering with us ensures you the broadest possible exposure within the sporting world, thereby increasing the chances of achieving your marketing goals,” Mr Singh concluded.

FirstSportz has been growing exponentially over the last two years and is projected to grow at a better pace in the next few years, too. The USP of FirstSportz is the unique angles and flawless content curated by passionate, hand-picked content managers who go through company’s rigorous training programs. FirstSportz believe and abide by the basic principles of hard work fuelled with passion and demand discipline of the highest order from everyone working for the company. It is also reflected in the growth of companies that has partnered with FirstSportz in past.



