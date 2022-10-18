FIT Hon Teng exhibits EV product capabilities at Hon Hai Tech Day 2022

HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FIT Hon Teng (6088.HK) ("FIT" or the "Group") is delighted to have participated in Hon Hai Tech Day 2022 (HHTD22) held in Taipei today. FIT is fully supporting Hon Hai's strategic direction by developing EV products based on its three core pillars of "Power Management, Automotive Networking and Human-Machine Interface" by offering interconnectors and system module components that extend successively across six product categories.

FIT's 'Smart Access' product is amongst the most eye-catching new offering being previewed by exhibitors. For many years, it has been developing smart key solutions and is a pioneer in this field and with over 50 patents to its name. It is working with leading partners to create smart access solutions based on digital key 3.0 specifications that integrate services with software, as well as hardware that combines security with ease of operation.

In addition to providing high-end automotive products for established auto manufacturers, FIT is also developing solutions applicable to the future business model of EV car sharing. As it utilises technology to create more options and possibilities, FIT will proudly display its comprehensive solutions portfolio at the MIH Demo Day in Taipei on 8 November 2022.

FIT has long focused on manufacturing precise electronic components, and the various EV products on display include high-speed interconnect solutions and high voltage interconnect solutions. Its existing car 'Charging Port Solution' is an intelligent charging solution that utilises FIT's design excellence and manufacturing process to combine safety and practicability with technology, while accounting for aesthetics and integration with body panels.

FIT's convenient in-vehicle wireless charging solutions has been developed by combining its existing technology with ride-hailing applications. Its smart integrated antennas make use of FIT's long-established expertise in the information, communication and telecommunication (ICT) industry and product design capabilities to provide infrastructure for the Internet of Vehicles.

FIT has been deploying EV products for many years, achieving excellent results. It will continue to provide customers with good design solutions in the automotive field well into the future.

About FIT Hon Teng

