Fit Hub Further Commits to Democratize Fitness for Everyone by Expanding its Branches Across 15 Cities in Indonesia

Fresh funding enables Fit Hub to advance with online-to-offline business plan to address challenges in lower tier cities in Indonesia.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A technology-driven health and wellness company based in Indonesia, Fit Hub, is expanding its offline fitness centers to 50 branches across 15 cities by the end of 2022, adding Bogor, Depok, Bekasi, Bali, Sidoarjo, Yogyakarta, Solo, Gresik, and other tier-2 and tier-3 cities to the list, while simultaneously experimenting its online strategy and developing an online fitness platform.



FIT HUB Gym Located in Sunter Altira

This business plan is made possible from the newly acquired USD 3 million seed funding led by Global Founders Capital (GFC), a Berlin-based venture capital firm, with participation from global consumer-tech investor Goodwater Capital and a range of first-class angels, including Abhinay Peddisetty, Steven Wongsoredjo, Robin Tan, Benedicto Haryono, and Philip Tjipto, not to mention the never-ending support from Fit Hub's first investor, Trihill Capital.

Reachable and Affordable Fitness Facilities

From collected business data, the company has seen increasing demands and needs for fitness and wellness centers that are near the neighborhood and with excellent hygiene at reasonable rates. Addressing this public needs, Fit Hub plans to expand its offline businesses in lower tier cities.

"We hope that the opening of new branches will solve the issue on lack of reachable and affordable gyms in the heart of Indonesian neighborhood," said Timothy Situmeang, Fit Hub's Senior Growth Manager. "To date, this business model has successfully captured a broader market with 40% of Fit Hub's members being first-time gym go-ers, followed-up with huge interest in personal trainer services."

The demand for affordable gyms happens to also exist outside Java, as confirmed from Fit Hub's recent expansion in Makassar and Manado. "We have received great enthusiasm from our outlets in Manado and Makassar, with thousands of people registered to our gyms even before we officially launched those branches. This serves as a strong proof on demands and needs for people outside Java," added Timothy.

Mini Studios and Fitness Super App

In addition, Fit Hub also announces further plans to provide accessible fitness facilities to the public by introducing mini fitness studios namely ClassHub, and creating a fitness super app. Planned to be launched in Q3 2022, ClassHub will offer specific fitness classes for a more segmented market.

The idea came from huge enthusiasms of people looking for affordable wellness studio. During this one-year operation, group fitness and wellness classes offered by Fit Hub's membership package are always full house within 60 seconds of slots opening on the app.

Fit Hub will also revamp its app to become a fitness super app, an online platform with focuses on community, personalized goals, online workouts, and e-commerce. "The super app is expected to gather like-minded fitness communities in Indonesia, eventually establishing a hyper-local community in each gym," said Timothy.

Engaging online fitness contents will also be available on the app, consisting of free and premium contents ranging from live and pre-recorded workouts. Accordingly, since most of Fit Hub's members are new to the fitness world, there will be learning tools on the app to help them use weights and exercise properly.

For convenience reasons, the super app will also function as a marketplace where workout enthusiasts can purchase bundling packages for online and offline fitness classes, as well as Fit Hub's in-house products, selling apparels, healthy food, home fitness equipment, and other fitness-related goods.

Find more information on Fit Hub by visiting http://fithub.id or download FIT HUB Indonesia app on your mobile phones.

About Fit Hub

Fit Hub is an Indonesian fitness platform that aims to democratize access to health and wellness for everyone through the use of digital means. Bearing such mission, Fit Hub offers a variety of premium and accessible fitness facilities, including the assistance of professional personal trainers and workout contents, at affordable prices. Currently, Fit Hub has fitness centers in 6 Indonesian major cities, including Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya, Makassar, Manado and South Tangerang.