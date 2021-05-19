Five Consultants Join Heidrick & Struggles in Asia Pacific and the Middle East

HONG KONG, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added three consultants to its Executive Search business and two consultants to Heidrick Consulting in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East region beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020 through the first quarter of 2021.

"As the region continues to evolve in light of all that has happened globally over the past year, our clients are looking for the right talent to help them accelerate their business into the future," said Stephen McAlinden, Regional Leader, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. "With the addition of these new consultants, we will continue to grow and strengthen our ability to deliver trusted leadership advisory services to our clients."

Annalie Davies joined Heidrick & Struggles as a Partner in Sydney, bringing more than 20 years of experience in Australia and the UK, working with senior industry professionals across banking, funds and wealth management, insurance, superannuation, and professional services, including nine years of experience with her own boutique executive search firm, which focused on financial services.

Grace Gu joined Heidrick & Struggles as a Partner in Shanghai, bringing 12 years of professional experience in the consumer sector and in advising clients on digital transformation. She is a member of the firm's global Consumer Markets Practice and leads Heidrick Consulting in China. Previously, she founded her own internet company which served as a bridge between fashion-forward foreign brands and Chinese consumers.

Yoshihira "Yoshi" Terashima joined Heidrick & Struggles as a Principal in Tokyo, bringing over 15 years of professional experience in industrial B2B sectors including energy and transportation. Terashima helps place top leadership talent across a variety of companies, from Japanese start-ups and joint ventures to major multi-national companies with global operations. Previously, he worked at a major Japanese manufacturing company and brings additional expertise in digital transformation and data science.

"While companies continue to rebound from the impacts of the pandemic, organizations are realizing the potential for a strong recovery," said Andrew LeSueur, Global Managing Partner, Heidrick Consulting. "Grace, Suhas and James bring unique skills that will help our clients develop the right leadership skills and cultivate cultures of inclusion to bring about enhanced productivity and innovation."

Suhas Anand joined Heidrick & Struggles as a Principal in Dubai with Heidrick Consulting and helps executives define their strategy and develop their skills to lead effective organizations. With nearly 15 years' experience in strategy development, Anand helps companies transition to sustainable solutions, while defining organizational structure and enhancing workforce management. Previously, Anand has worked on management strategy projects in the energy sector and recently built a non-profit start-up in India focused on holistic leadership development and sustainability.

James Raley joined Heidrick & Struggles as a Principal in Dubai with Heidrick Consulting and helps leaders identify high potential executives and high impact leadership development programs. Raley has more than 19 years' experience in talent management, including helping leaders mobilize large scale programs and leveraging people analytics. Previously, Raley worked at a talent consulting firm serving clients in every major sector from retail to government.

