Five HKTDC August fairs and ICMCM draw to a close





The Food Expo, Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair (Special Edition), Hong Kong International Tea Fair, Home Delights Expo and Beauty & Wellness Expo drew to a close today, attracting more than 370,000 visitors.





The Gourmet Zone at the Food Expo showcased exquisite high-end food products. Various star chefs demonstrated "less salt and less sugar" recipes to encourage urbanites to develop healthy eating habits.



