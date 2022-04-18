Five reasons why the Saudi Arabia competition is one of the most important vocal performance competitions in the world

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A unique global competition is being held in Saudi Arabia these days, targeting beautiful voices without the accompaniment of musical instruments in reciting the Holy Quran (the holy book of Muslims) and delivering the call to prayer (adhan), after the entertainment authority in Saudi Arabia launched this competition under the name Scent of speech.



The Scent of Speech competition is the first global competition to test beautiful voices in the Islamic call to prayer.

Five reasons may make the competition one of the most important vocal performance contests in the world, which are: