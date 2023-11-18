THE FIX Embarks on a New Partnership With AKKO To Reinforce Device Protection for Customers

—

Prominent device repair brand, THE FIX, proudly announces its newfound alliance with AKKO, a distinguished insurtech company. This partnership has been designed to offer enhanced device protection services, with a focus on providing THE FIX customers with a more streamlined and beneficial experience.

Here's an overview of the perks THE FIX locations will now present to its customers:

Robust Device Protection: With AKKO's inclusion, customers at THE FIX will be granted access to comprehensive device protection. They can now utilize unlimited claims, ensuring that repairs can be addressed promptly and efficiently. For THE FIX outlets, this translates to an uptick in repair traffic. Economical Repair Solutions: One of the standout features of this collaboration is the affordability it introduces. Customers at THE FIX will only be charged $29 for iPhone screen repairs. Moreover, in situations necessitating a full device replacement, the expense will not exceed $99. Enhanced Revenue Streams: The partnership promises to be beneficial for THE FIX's business model as well. Outlets will have avenues to amplify earnings without the requirement of additional inventory. By marketing AKKO's plans, THE FIX can not only boost its service portfolio but also ensure a consistent flow of repair traffic as customers continue to avail of these protection services. Exceptional Customer Service: AKKO's stellar reputation in customer service, backed by acknowledgments from platforms such as Trustpilot and Benzinga, ensures that THE FIX customers will receive service that's both proficient and courteous.

To optimize the benefits of this collaboration, outlets of THE FIX can seamlessly integrate their systems with AKKO by logging into THE FIX LMS. Furthermore, the AKKO Partner Success Team stands ready to assist, guiding locations through the integration process and helping them maximize the potential of this partnership.

This collaboration signifies THE FIX's commitment to its customers, ensuring they have access to premier device protection solutions coupled with THE FIX's renowned repair expertise.



