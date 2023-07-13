Flash News: OKX Enhances Large Orders Execution with Revamped Iceberg Trading Bot

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of July 13, 2023.



OKX Enhances Large Orders Execution with Revamped Iceberg Trading Bot

OKX is pleased to announce that it has updated its Iceberg trading bot and introduced new features and settings to enhance the execution of large orders.

Iceberg bot allows users to split large orders into smaller, strategically placed limit orders, resulting in improved execution and reduced slippage. Traders can now customize their preference settings, control the number of visible orders, and set specific start conditions to align the bot’s behavior with their trading strategies.

OKX currently offers a wide range of trading bots from beginners to advanced level, which includes Spot grid, futures grid, moon grid, infinity grid, recurring buy, smart portfolio, price lock, arbitrage order, iceberg and TWAP.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

