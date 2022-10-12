Flash News: OKX offers support for BNB Smart Chain and Aptos Network

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has offered updates for the week beginning October 10, 2022.

OKX now supports BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) network hard fork

OKX now supports the Ethereum hard fork and upgrade, which took place at the block height of 22,107,423, or approximately at 08:00 am UTC on Oct.12.

Deposits and withdrawals on BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) were suspended starting from approximately 07:00 am UTC on Oct.12, and will reopen once the upgraded network is deemed to be stable.

OKX Wallet to Support the Upcoming Aptos Network

The Aptos Mainnet launch is planned for Autumn. To better promote the new network and the multi-chain ecosystem, OKX Wallet will become one of the first multi-chain wallets to integrate the Aptos network.

Users will be able to view and trade Aptos tokens in the OKX Mobile App and OKX Wallet Web Extension. On top of that, a series of Gas Airdrop events and DEX trading bonuses are expected.

OKX adjusts position tiers of LUNC/USDT perpetual swaps and LUNC/USDT margin trading

In order to improve market liquidity and mitigate risks, OKX has adjusted the position tiers of LUNC/USDT perpetual swaps and LUNC/USDT margin trading on Oct. 11.

OKX to Enable USDC-Margin Trading for ETHW, UNI, LINK, ALGO

OKX is pleased to announce that USDC-margin trading for the above assets have been enabled as of 7:00 am UTC on Oct. 12.

For more, check out the OKX Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.