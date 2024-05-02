Flashtalking by Mediaocean named Leader in 2024 SPARK Matrix for AdTech by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

NEW YORK, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean , the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, today announced its Creative Ad Tech Platform, Flashtalking , has been named by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Ad Tech Platform, Q2 2024 . Flashtalking is among the four Ad Tech platforms ranked Leaders with the highest customer impact – the others are Adobe, Google, and The Trade Desk.



Amidst shifting tides in digital advertising with the deprecation of third-party cookies and government regulation of Big Tech, Flashtalking has emerged as a tested and trusted solution for the world’s leading marketers. With research showing that creative is the advertising variable with the highest potential to drive brand growth outcomes in the future, Mediaocean has doubled down on its investment in Flashtalking.

In September, Flashtalking was reintroduced to the market to unleash the power of creative in advertising. Combining ad tech assets across the Mediaocean portfolio, including omnichannel ad serving , cookieless audience solutions , dynamic creative optimization , verification and brand safety , social ads management , and creative intelligence .

This momentum has propelled Flashtalking to new heights in 2024 with the following milestones being achieved in the first quarter alone:

“2024 is off to a blistering pace for Flashtalking and this recognition from Quadrant Solutions is a testament to our proactive approach in navigating the industry’s shift toward a cookieless future,” said Ben Kartzman, Chief Operating Officer at Flashtalking by Mediaocean. “It's a critical juncture for advertisers, demanding innovation and adaptability, and our technology sets the standard for what's possible in a post-cookie world. Flashtalking's success, underscored by rapid adoption from new clients, showcases our commitment to leading the charge in creating sustainable omnichannel solutions that respect user privacy while delivering exceptional results for brands.”

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading advertising technology (Ad Tech) platform vendors. The category is defined as a “set of software tools and technologies for planning, executing, automating, and managing digital advertisements across digital channels, including search, social, display, OTT, mobile, video, and others to optimize ad campaign performance.”

According to Piyush Kumar, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, “Flashtalking by Mediaocean offers a comprehensive suite of AdTech solutions for end-to-end campaign creation, management and optimization across various channels. Flashtalking gains a competitive edge in the AdTech market with its strong capabilities such as creative automation for personalized and impactful campaign messaging, use of AI and accelerated workflows for sophisticated ad synchronization, robust ad verification & fraud detection, and robust ad serving support for identity resolution and detailed advertising placement. Mediaocean’s ability to provide holistic technology offerings, cater to a wide range of use cases, and solid product strategy & roadmap has reaffirmed its position as the leader in the SPARK Matrix: AdTech Platform, 2024”.

