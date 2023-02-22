Flat Washer Manufacturer Furthers Its Philanthropic Tradition With Generous American Red Cross Contribution

Superior Washer & Gasket Corp. continues its tradition of positive impact and outreach through a recent contribution to the American Red Cross Long Island Heroes Among Us Gala. The flat washer manufacturer’s generous donation comes as part of ongoing support for veterans and its community.

The American Red Cross does vital, life-saving work throughout the United States and around the world. Its humanitarian missions are made possible through direct support from individuals and organizations of all types. Superior Washer & Gasket Corp. is proud to be among those contributors and to continue its tradition of aiding local and national charities. The washer and small stampings manufacturer recently made a generous donation at the American Red Cross Long Island Heroes Among Us Gala.

The Long Island Heroes Among Us Gala was held on September 22, 2022, at the historic Oheka Castle located in Huntington, NY. The event was dedicated to honoring civic leaders and heroic individuals who have been emblematic of the American Red Cross’s humanitarian efforts. Superior Washer & Gasket Corp generously contributed the amount of $2000 to this important gathering.

The American Red Cross was chosen by Superior Washer & Gasket Corp. as an extension of its own philosophies and mission to support veterans, its local community, and the less fortunate. The donation to the American Red Cross is just one of the latest charitable gifts made by the U.S. manufacturer, which has also been given to veterans outreach charity, the Wounded Warrior Project, and Long Island Cares, a celebrated program that fights hunger and food insecurity.

Of the recent contribution, Superior Washer CEO, Allan Lippolis has expressed, “Superior Washer & Gasket Corp. is dedicated to giving back to our community. This particular award recognizes those individuals whose efforts went above and beyond in supporting the humanitarian mission of the Red Cross.”

Decades of success and competitive growth have provided the company with an opportunity to make impacts beyond its marketplace. Superior Washer & Gasket Corp. aims to continue its mission to embody excellence, not only in the production of washers, shims, and small stampings but in serving as a force for positive action and philanthropic support.

About Us: Superior Washer & Gasket Corp. has been serving the needs of fastener distributors, maintenance and repair specialists, and OEMs with its vast selection of U.S.-made washers, shims, and spacers. The manufacturer offers standard, specialty, and custom products to meet defense, aerospace, industrial, and other requirements.

