Flat Washer Manufacturer Superior Washer & Gasket Corp. To Exhibit At The 2022 International Fastener Expo

Superior Washer & Gasket Corp. will be attending this year’s International Fastener Expo at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas and looks forward to connecting with peers, industry leaders, and current and future customers as a recognizable name in washer and shim manufacturing.

For over 40 years, the International Fastener Expo has been an essential gathering for manufacturers and master distributors of structural and equipment components and hardware. Thousands of professionals from dozens of countries will come together at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas to showcase and discover what’s happening in the world of industrial fasteners.



At this year’s expo, to be held from October 17th through the 19th, one of the U.S.’s leading washer, shim, and small stamping manufacturers will be among the show’s exhibitors. Superior Washer & Gasket Corp. is looking forward to connecting with peers, industry innovators, and current and future customers at booth 1222. The company has emphasized that its presence is a part of maintaining and boosting its recognition as a top choice in its market.



As a longtime provider of flat washers and other standard and specialty spacing components, Superior Washer will be a recognizable attendee at the industry-exclusive event, which has been described as a “must exhibit” experience. Superior Washer CEO, Allan Lippolis; Vice President of Sales, Steven Lippolis; Corporate Sales Director Luann Racca; and Senior Sales Representative Peter Anderson will be in attendance.



In addition to hosting key companies and players in the world of fastening hardware, the expo will feature multiple panels and discussions on significant topics, including the manufacture, distribution, and factors affecting the cost of fasteners, answering the needs of industries like aerospace, and the impact of technologies like 3D printing. This year’s notable presenters and hosts will include Laurence Claus of NNI Training and Consulting, Inc.; UnleashWD founder, Dirk Beveridge; Bloomreach’s Jason Hein; Würth Additive Group’s AJ Strandquist; as well as Lonni Kieffer, Brandi Bertoia, and Brad Burel of SmartCert by Aramid.



For Superior Washer & Gasket, attending the expo is part of its ongoing mission to remain an informed, trustworthy, and capable provider of all types of washers. As Steven Lippolis has expressed, “Superior Washer & Gasket Corp. is eager to finally connect in person with all of our customers once again. We believe personal interactions solidify our relationships with our customers.”



About Us: Superior Washer & Gasket Corp. is a proud U.S. manufacturer that serves the needs of all types of industries. It manufactures and maintains an impressively vast and diverse inventory of washers, shims, spacers, and other small stampings that meet with all standard, specialty, and custom requirements.

