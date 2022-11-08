Fleetr Announces its Exclusive  Product Lineup for 2022-2023

Fleetr’s exclusive products and app features are designed to help commercial fleets increase fuel efficiency, track their vehicles, maintain their fleets, and keep drivers safe.

—

Fleetr by Jooycar, an industry leader in small fleet management and insurance solutions, is announcing its product lineup for 2022-2023. Starting at just $9.99 per vehicle, companies can take advantage of Fleetr’s easy fleet tracking solutions, including its exclusive OBDII Device, Dashcam, and Asset Tracker. Companies who join Fleetr enjoy zero contracts, no initiation fees, a free 4G GPS tracker, and free shipping. Fleetr’s products are tailor-made to help small fleets track their vehicles, keep drivers safe, maintain their fleets, and save on fuel.

The Fleetr app and tracking solutions allow fleet managers and operators to:

Track vehicles on a live-view map

Create geofences and receive alerts for when drivers enter or exit those specified areas

Receive alerts on driver behavior, including idling, speeding, harsh breaking, and geofence alerts

View a leaderboard that provides insight into drivers’ safety and efficiency

View trip reports, driver locations, route history, and vehicle activity

Keep up to date with fleet performance

View vehicle health and know when vehicles require attention

Know when to take a vehicle to the shop for brake pads, oil changes, and general maintenance services

Engine idling, aggressive driving behavior, and underinflated tires are the top three culprits of fuel waste in commercial fleets. Fleetr has a built-in AI-powered platform that provides tracking and actionable insights to fleet owners to help them reduce costs, improve efficiency, and increase safety.

“Fleet tracking is a must-have for small businesses in today's economic environment," explains a Fleetr representative.

This announcement comes after an 80% year-over-year jump in U.S. diesel prices, making fuel one of the most significant expenditures of a fleet’s operating budget and forcing many trucking companies to raise their fees to protect their bottom lines.



About Us: About Fleetr Fleetr is the leader in GPS tracking solutions. The company proudly serves nearly 30,000 connected vehicles with affordable and easy solutions across several countries. Fleetr believes in the power of telematics and big data to address the pressing needs of the small fleet owner and is working tirelessly to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and increase safety. Fleetr’s management team brings expertise from top technology companies, insurance companies, consumer goods businesses, and leading consultancies. Fleetr is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jooycar, a global leader in IoT-based automotive telematics. Jooycar currently has offices in four countries and is expanding rapidly. Fleetr has been featured by Yahoo!, Associated Press, Business Fleet, Market Watch, Work Truck, and Lawn&Landscape. Fleetr is backed by venture capital firms led by HCS Capital Partners. Email: sales@fleetr.com Phone: (415) 651-7575 Twitter: @fleetr7 Facebook: Fleetr Instagram: @fleetr_us LinkedIn: fleetrus

Contact Info:

Name: Raven Madison

Email: Send Email

Organization: Fleetr

Website: https://www.fleetr.com/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/9PTEATAt5vI

Release ID: 89084254

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.