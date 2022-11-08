Fleetr decreases costs of vehicle ownership for commercial businesses

Fleetr, an affordable solution for commercial business owners to have GPS tracking while saving money on general and unexpected maintenance costs for their entire fleet.

Fleetr, a fast-growing startup in the fleet management and commercial insurance industry, is improving the way commercial business owners and fleet owners address the day-to-day maintenance needs for their vehicles. According to new research from AAA, the American Automobile Association, the average cost of maintaining a new vehicle has increased to $894 per month. A couple of the main factors causing this drastic change are the increasing gas prices and rising inflation around the country. Now more than ever, it is imperative for commercial business owners to be aware of the true costs of upkeep for new vehicles in addition to the current fleet.

Fleetr’s maintenance feature has been making some strides by ensuring that fleet owners are aware of the current state of their vehicles. Alongside being able to track vehicles and promote better driving behavior, Fleetr’s maintenance feature allows fleet owners to keep track of overall maintenance and when the next service should be scheduled. Fleet managers can set service reminders for general maintenance, oil changes, and any service needs. The platform also uses diagnostic trouble codes, DTC, to give owners and fleet managers a heads-up when an issue is detected within each vehicle. All of these features provided by Fleetr work together to give fleet owners peace of mind to control rising maintenance costs throughout the year.

Fleetr gives customers the ability to view all trip history along with information on their drivers’ habits. Information like distance traveled, average speed, trip duration, and idling allow customers to see just how long and far their drivers are going. By having this data easily accessible, fleet managers are able to pinpoint if certain aggressive driving habits are affecting the wear and maintenance of the vehicle. They can then address the habits with their drivers to improve performance and save on fuel costs.

In addition to preparing fleet managers for routine vehicle service, Fleetr also alerts managers of unexpected issues that may have gone unnoticed. Fleetr’s DTC feature keeps fleet managers aware of their vehicles’ health. The codes allow users to see the status of the entire fleet and show whether they are in good health, need attention, or have a critical issue. Each DTC includes details about what the code means, where the issue is located within the vehicle, its potential causes, and suggestions on how to resolve them. This gives a great advantage to fleet managers because they no longer need to spend additional money on a DTC diagnosis from an auto shop or dealership. Since some auto shops typically charge anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour of labor, Fleetr customers are able to save an average of $50-$150 on diagnostics per vehicle.

Although inflation and the cost of vehicle ownership has been on the rise within the past year, Fleetr provides an affordable solution for commercial business owners to have GPS tracking while saving money on general and unexpected maintenance costs for their entire fleet.

About Us: About Fleetr Fleetr is the leader in GPS tracking solutions. We have built an AI-powered platform that provides tracking and actionable insights to fleet owners. We are proud to serve 20,000 connected vehicles as of 2020. We are a team that believes in data-driven safe mobility. We believe that combining our diverse and passionate team with technology and innovation is the way to generate value for our clients. Fleetr is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jooycar LLC.

