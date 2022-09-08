FLEETR Helps Business Owners Control Inflation Costs

—

Los Altos, CA— Fleetr, a fast-growing startup in the fleet management and commercial insurance



industry, is turning a few heads with its easy-to-use applications and the competitively low subscription price of only $9.99 per vehicle a month. However, this is not the only feature that made customers take notice. The service also includes a system for managing vehicle maintenance, engaging managers with their drivers’ safety records, and geofencing to know when drivers are arriving and leaving designated areas.

In 2020, Fleetr launched its products aimed at helping small services companies such as plumbers and electricians track their vehicles and encourage driver safety. As of April 2022, over 1600 companies have chosen Fleetr as their primary fleet tracking provider, and they manage over 5,000 connected vehicles.

As the economy enters a new period of record-breaking interest rates and an increased cost of living, Fleetr is helping to balance out the costs with savings on GPS tracking. With Fleetr’s services, business owners and fleet managers can make more informed decisions and improve productivity by saving on gas and vehicle costs.

One of the main reasons business owners and fleet managers look to invest in GPS tracking is to know how their employees are managing their time on the road. This is a major concern in today’s society because how drivers perform on the road can directly impact business expenses. Knowing a driver’s location and if they are practicing defensive driving skills is extremely important. It can lead to saving money on wasted fuel from speeding or from drivers taking non-work related breaks while on a trip.

The need to save on gas is also an increasing focal point for investing in GPS tracking. Whether it be from user error or technical issues, drivers can sometimes lose their way on a route. Knowing where your drivers are and how to get them back onto their route is essential. Instead of the driver navigating themselves and depleting fuel, Fleetr users can pinpoint their driver’s location and give them specific directions, saving them time and money.

Another helpful feature that Fleetr provides to customers is showing the exact speeds of their drivers on each route and speeding averages for each driver profile. Fleetr uses this to help to show the customer which drivers may be in need of more defensive driving training or who needs to be praised for their great driving habits. This is also an important feature because it can be used to show insurance providers to help lower premiums. Fleetr recently launched an insurance product to aid commercial business owners to get the best deal. To get started on your quote, email insurance@fleetr.com.

Despite the inflation of today’s cost of living and owning a business, Fleetr is saving business owners money on all fronts. Managing an efficient fleet while keeping costs low is essential to the success of a business and Fleetr strives to make sure you are getting the most out of your investment.



About Us: Fleetr is the leader in GPS tracking solutions. We have built an AI-powered platform that provides tracking and actionable insights to fleet owners. We are proud to serve 20,000 connected vehicles as of 2020. We are a team that believes in data-driven safe mobility. We believe that combining our diverse and passionate team with technology and innovation is the way to generate value for our clients. Fleetr is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jooycar LLC.

Contact Info:

Name: Raven Madison

Email: Send Email

Organization: FLEETR

Website: http://www.FLEETR.com



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7PO2JSdVdlQ

Release ID: 89081315

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.