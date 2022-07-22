FLEETR Helps Commercial Business Owners Cut Costs at the Pump. Changing driver habits to preserve fuel mileage

—

Fleetr, a fast-growing startup in the fleet management and commercial insurance industry, is turning a few heads with its easy-to-use applications and the competitively low subscription price of only $9.99 per vehicle a month. In 2020, Fleetr launched its products aimed at helping small services companies such as plumbers and electricians track their vehicles and encourage driver safety.

As inflation rises to its highest levels in the past 40 years, gas prices are consistently on everyone’s minds, especially those who own businesses with fleets. Today’s national average is $4.52 with almost every state above $4 per gallon. While there are not many things that can be done immediately to ease the national fuel prices, business managers and fleet owners can begin to manage how much they spend by investing in a fleet tracking solution. A few ways that Fleetr tackles this is through addressing top causes of fuel costs such as idling and aggressive driving.

Idling happens when a driver leaves a vehicle’s engine on or running even though there is no movement from the vehicle. Of course, this will inevitably happen when a driver is caught in traffic or stuck at a red light; however, some drivers can idle a vehicle even when there is no need to. Idling is one of the most common causes of increased spend at the pump. With every hour spent idling, up to one gallon of gas can be wasted. Multiply that by the number of vehicles in a company’s entire fleet and it can become costly. The good news is that vehicle idling is mostly a habit of the driver that can be addressed with training. Fleetr tracks all vehicles that spend 5 or more minutes idling and sends a notification to alert the administrator of the driver’s activity.

Another cause that can lead to paying more for fuel is drivers using aggressive driving tactics. A few examples of this include speeding in heavy traffic, tailgating other drivers, running red lights, and weaving through traffic lanes. These actions cause the drivers to use the gas pedal more than they usually would during a route which can lower a vehicle's gas mileage by up to 40%. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, driving slower and more safely can help to keep gas mileage optimal. To keep owners and fleet managers aware, Fleetr sends notifications for events involving speeding, hard turns, and hard-braking. Sometimes these notifications can be indicators of if a driver is exhibiting aggressive driving tactics and gives the fleet manager grounds to address it with drivers for constructive criticism. With Fleetr, an owner or fleet manager can always be aware of what actions their drivers are taking and intervene. This gives managers the ability to control how the fleet’s fuel is used and makes Fleetr a great fleet tracking decision to ensure efficiency with fuel costs.

About Us: About Fleetr: Fleetr is the leader in GPS tracking solutions. We have built an AI-powered platform that provides tracking and actionable insights to fleet owners. We are proud to serve 20,000 connected vehicles as of 2020. We are a team that believes in data-driven safe mobility. We believe that combining our diverse and passionate team with technology and innovation is the way to generate value for our clients. Fleetr is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jooycar LLC.

Contact Info:

Name: Raven Madison

Email: Send Email

Organization: Fleetr

Website: https://www.fleetr.com/



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jqdiXQJ4qKU

Release ID: 89078853

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.