FLEETR PROMOTES DRIVER SAFETY DURING INCREASED CRASH RATES POST COVID-19 Making the road safer for commercial drivers everywhere

—

Fleetr, a fast-growing startup in the fleet management and commercial insurance industry, is turning a few heads with its easy-to-use applications and the competitively low subscription price of only $9.99 per vehicle a month. In 2020, Fleetr launched its products aimed at helping small services companies such as plumbers and electricians track their vehicles and encourage driver safety.

People are going back into the office and resuming their work responsibilities. Statistics have shown that since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a rise in the amount of traffic-related fatalities. The reason given for this occurrence is that people who were still driving during the lockdown stages of the pandemic participated in riskier behavior given the decrease of cars on the road. Although the number of cars on the road has increased since then, risky driving behavior has remained. Drivers are operating their vehicles without seat belts, speeding, and even driving under the influence. To help combat this behavior, fleet managers can use Fleetr’s safety scoring system to promote better driving behavior.

In addition to providing fleet transparency to its customers, Fleetr’s driver safety scoring module serves as a place to view and compare the behavioral performance of drivers. In this module, managers can view average driving time, distance traveled, and both safety and efficiency scores. The safety score is based on metrics such as hard braking, rapid acceleration, hard turns, and excessive speeding in addition to others. The efficiency score is a calculation based on metrics such as idle time, and acceleration energy. These score types are represented by a 1-5 gold star rating, with three or more stars being positive, and less than three stars showing room for driver improvement. Using this feature, fleet managers can quickly pinpoint areas that their drivers need to work on to help them become more safe drivers for their company as well as other drivers on the road.

Though a touchy subject for some, driver accountability is important to manage if a commercial business owner is looking to improve their operating efficiency. Utilizing Fleetr’s fleet management system can aid fleet managers by noticing certain things. For instance, a trip lasting a bit longer than it should, or a driver needs to take a different route to achieve an earlier arrival time. Being able to recognize small details like these help the company to have more control over how their drivers' time is being spent and ways that they can improve it to their advantage.

Fleetr customer, Dolores Hector, says “Being able to track and locate a truck in real-time allows me to reduce fuel costs, check the time spent off the job, and increase our productivity. My drivers save time and can report faster and more accurately than before. Thank you Fleetr!”

About Us: About Fleetr: Fleetr is the leader in GPS tracking solutions. We have built an AI-powered platform that provides tracking and actionable insights to fleet owners. We are proud to serve 20,000 connected vehicles as of 2020. We are a team that believes in data-driven safe mobility. We believe that combining our diverse and passionate team with technology and innovation is the way to generate value for our clients. Fleetr is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jooycar LLC.

Contact Info:

Name: Raven Madison

Email: Send Email

Organization: FLEETR

Website: https://www.fleetr.com/



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jqdiXQJ4qKU

Release ID: 89077043

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.