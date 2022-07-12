Fleetr Is Selling Commercial Auto Insurance In The State of California!

—

Fleetr, a fast-growing startup in the fleet management and commercial insurance industry, is turning a few heads with its easy-to-use, low-priced applications and now commercial auto insurance. In 2020, Fleetr launched its products aimed at helping small services companies such as plumbers and electricians track their vehicles and encourage driver safety. Now Fleetr has recently launched a new insurance product within the state of California. Texas and other states are coming soon. This means not only will you be able to track your fleet, but also be insured by a company you know and trust.

Fleetr works with top-rated commercial auto carriers that have an “A- excellent” rating from A.M. Best, such as Next, Coverwallet, Allstate, Travelers, and Nationwide. With these carriers, you can be assured that you are getting the best premiums for small businesses and that we will be with you every step of the way. We know how important your money and assets are to you, especially when it comes to owning a small business. With Fleetr you are in safe hands knowing we only work with the best to ensure you are getting good rates. Insurance can be daunting and nobody likes that. That’s why Fleetr offers an in-house insurance agent who is ready to answer any of your questions and help you throughout the process. Fleetr’s fast-track quoting process lets you quickly and easily find the most affordable insurance quotes for you. This can be especially helpful for those who have a busy schedule or who may not have time to solely focus on every detail of getting a new policy. You can rest easy knowing you are in good hands and that we’re working around the clock to make sure you are getting the best deal for your business. Bundled into this insurance offering is our fleet tracking software. For customers who purchase an annual commercial auto policy, we offer 1 year free of our award-winning fleet tracking product. With Fleetr, you are given insights into how safe your drivers are on the road. You’ll also be able to quickly pinpoint areas that your drivers need to work on, such as speeding and hard braking, to help them become safer drivers for the company and other drivers while on the road. These insights will help you train them to ensure that they are always using defensive driving habits, and a safe driver means better insurance rates for your company!

Time is money and we don’t like wasting time when it comes to getting you an insurance quote. We offer commercial auto insurance with zero add-on fees, all while delivering competitive premiums. Please see: www.fleetr.com/insurance to get a quote within 24 hours with our quick and efficient streamlined process. Let us save you up to 15% off of your commercial auto insurance so that you can protect your business.

About Fleetr: Fleetr is the leader in GPS tracking solutions and is the brand of Jooycar Insurance, a licensed CA insurance broker working with A+ rated carriers such as Liberty Mutual, Next Insurance, Travelers, and Kemper. Join 30,000 satisfied vehicle tracking customers. We have built an AI-powered platform that provides tracking and actionable insights to fleet owners. We are a team that believes in data-driven safe mobility. We believe that combining our diverse and passionate team with technology and innovation is the way to generate value for our clients. Fleetr is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jooycar LLC.

###

About Us: licensed CA insurance broker working with A+ rated carriers such as Liberty Mutual, Next Insurance, Travelers, and Kemper. Join 30,000 satisfied vehicle tracking customers. We have built an AI-powered platform that provides tracking and actionable insights to fleet owners. We are a team that believes in data-driven safe mobility. We believe that combining our diverse and passionate team with technology and innovation is the way to generate value for our clients. Fleetr is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jooycar LLC.

Contact Info:

Name: Raven Madison

Email: Send Email

Organization: Jooycar LLC

Phone: 415.858.7055

Website: https://www.fleetr.com/



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jqdiXQJ4qKU

Release ID: 89077446

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.