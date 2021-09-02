Flex boosts data governance via QueryPie and Okta's SSO integrations, leading the cloud HR management platform market in Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QueryPie , a data governance platform and a member of Born2Global Centre, has announced today that human capital management platform flex has chosen its platform to heighten data governance, in alignment with global privacy regulation standards.



QueryPie X flex X okta

Brant Hwang, CEO of QueryPie, said: "QueryPie recognizes the importance of modernizing existing data governance infrastructure, and is committed to ensuring that our clients' enterprise cloud architecture and integration platforms do not compromise the protection of sensitive data. This partnership with Okta is testament to the value that organizations today, such as flex, place in centralizing seamless data workflows, from the management of enterprise digital identities to data governance."

"Our ongoing partnership with Okta embodies an ideal partnership, with both sides sharing opportunities that enable our customers to become even bigger heroes with best-in-class solutions that address their most pressing needs," he added.

Kwan-soon Park, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), flex said: "By automating and digitizing HR-related data, flex enables non-technical HR personnel to perform complex and repetitive tasks and obtain new business insights. With data protection being a key business priority, ensuring their security across our enterprise and data resources is critical. We value having a single point of control over all of our applications and securing our users' access, which is why we use Okta and its Single Sign-On (SSO) integration."

"In addition, our application centralization system necessitates a single point of data access for all of our data assets, governed by a single entity. Through the integration of QueryPie's solution with that of Okta's, we are now able to allow our data personas instant access to QueryPie and self-serve data on the go, saving precious resources and costs. Our data team's productivity increased greatly with QueryPie's built-in SQL analytics tool and privilege approval workflow system. Like Okta and our SaaS app access management, we now have holistic data security and management of access rights in one place with QueryPie."

Matt Paull, APAC Director of Regional Alliances at Okta said: "For companies, today's hybrid workforce necessitates a greater focus on protecting the data privacy of customers, employers and partners alike. To this end, we are proud to work alongside our trusted partner QueryPie to provide Zero Trust Security solutions for flex, an organization that recognizes the importance of a centralized identity and access control infrastructure. We look forward to working very closely to boost the company's security, through our advanced methods of data security that are both safe and frictionless for the end user."

With this partnership announcement, QueryPie continues its rapid local growth, and is now seeking to expand globally with existing customers including Yanolja, Hyperconnect, and Gangnam Unnie. In June, the company completed the first Okta Integration Network registration in Korea.

For more detailed information on QueryPie, visit https://www.querypie.com .

For audio news updates on QueryPie, click on the link https://youtu.be/dzJD4ldpsC8.

About QueryPie

QueryPie ( www.querypie.com ) is an advanced data governance solution developed by CHEQUER that simplifies data access and manages scattered data sources and data protection policies. QueryPie facilitates easier management and auditing of the user or group-specific data access across the organization through a web-based solution, helping the organization ensure seamless data governance. QueryPie delivers visibility and control over cloud applications, data, and users across multiple databases and cloud data platforms, including relational databases, NoSQL databases, data warehouses, and the Hadoop ecosystem. QueryPie has become an increasingly popular platform for enterprises implementing PII policies and complying with security standards such as PCI-DSS and data governance frameworks, including PIPA, GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA.

About flex

flex (www.flex.team) is a South Korean SaaS company that provides a Human Relations platform. The company aims to emulate Workday's success in the U.S. by delivering real-time human capital and operational insight to help startups and large businesses make informed decisions and grow efficiently. Human capital management (HCM) solutions are critical to flex's success, according to investors, given the COVID pandemic and Korea's 52-hour workweek. In its first year and a half, the company raised over 12 billion KRW. Leading companies trust flex in various industries, including Kakao, Hanwha, MIRAE ASSET, Class 101 and Devsisters.

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre ( www.born2global.com ) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Born2Global has set the standard for a thriving startup ecosystem as the primary Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT since 2013. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped, and connected with the global market.

Media Contact

CHEQUER

Celine Lee, Marketing Manager

celine@chequer.io

flex

Hyesue Cho, PR Manager

hyesue@flex.team

Okta Identity Korea

Bum Jin Cho, Regional Marketing Manager

bumjin.cho@okta.com

Born2Global Centre

Jina Lee, PR Manager

jlee@born2global.com

Related Links :

http://www.born2global.com