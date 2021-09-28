Flex Singapore Launches Rooftop Farming Initiative at Kallang

SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with the Singapore Government's goal of producing nearly 30% of the country's nutritional needs by 2030, Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) Singapore's site in Kallang has converted its rooftop into a pesticide-free farm. The 10,000 square feet area has been converted into a rooftop farm using bio-hydroponics carbon reduction farming system. This initiative was established in conjunction with Red Green Collective, a Singapore-registered entity that is dedicated to farming vegetables without pesticides.

"Rooftop farming is an innovative way to boost Singapore's agricultural produce where access to land is limited. Flex is known to be at the forefront of stewarding sustainability at every level - from manufacturing operations to minimizing environmental impact, driving responsible business practices and contributing to the communities where we operate. We remain committed to driving programs that help address broader societal and environmental issues and this rooftop farming initiative is our way of helping our Singapore community achieve self-sufficient and sustainable living," said Daniel Tan, Flex's Vice President of Operations. He also added that Flex is working to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions across its global footprint in alignment with the Science Based Targets initiative.

Flex Kallang's rooftop farm does not use any soil and relies on water solution that is rich in macronutrients. Only pipes and water are needed to grow pesticide-free greens and fresh vegetables.

The pesticide-free fresh produce is regularly distributed to employees and to local charities such as Willing Hearts which operates a soup kitchen supplying free meals to economically disadvantaged segments of society and Ju Eng Home for senior citizens.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

Related Links :

http://www.flex.com