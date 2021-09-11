Flexible lithium battery-the core of the development of smart wearable devices

On 2nd Sep, Peng Huisheng's team from the Department of Polymer Science of Fudan University solved related problems and continuously constructed a new type of fiber polymer lithium- ion battery, which has both good safety and comprehensive electrochemical performance.

You do not need to bring a charger and power bank when you go out. You can wirelessly charge your mobile phone through the clothes you wear. Nowadays, scenes that sound like sci-fi movies are gradually becoming reality. All this is inseparable from the credit of the flexible battery. The emergence of flexible batteries can get rid of the existing metal foil rigid batteries for product shape and structure design restrictions, after being integrated with flexible wearable electronics, it can take advantage of its arbitrary deformation.

Currently, commonly used lithium-ion batteries cannot be bent, because the layered metal foil electrodes in the battery are easily broken after being bent. However, to power flexible electronic fabrics, wearable devices, etc., lithium-ion batteries must have a certain degree of flexibility. Up to now, Flexible lithium polymer batteries with high flexibility, chemical stability, good cycle performance, flexible energy storage device has become a most desirable cell want.

Dongguan Hoppt Light Technology Co.,Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise, committed to R&D and the industrialization of high-capacity flexible lithium batteries for flexible electronics and wearable devices. The company has built the world's first flexible battery development platform with a monthly production capacity of up to 50,000 batteries. A series of innovative technologies such as high-capacity, high-voltage positive electrode, silicon-carbon electrode, nano-fiber to enhance structural stability, high-temperature resistant and gel electrolyte are adapted to make flexible batteries have higher energy density and better flexibility.

Dongguan Hoppt Light Technology Co.,Ltd. produces flexible and stable batteries:

If you need to buy or customize flexible batteries, you must find the correct manufacturer and brand. Flexible battery products have the advantages of high capacity, long cycle life, low internal resistance, fast charge and discharge, low self-discharge, and good balance. Choose a high-quality supplier, In order to buy a better quality flexible battery.

Dongguan Hoppt Light Technology Co.,Ltd. has one-stop service capabilities in the field of lithium battery customization. You can call or email to purchase or customize at any time, To know more about the company, please visit the above mentioned website.

