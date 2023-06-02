Flexible Payment Options At ShopDunk - An Apple Authorized Reseller In Vietnam

ShopDunk is an Apple Authorized Reseller that exclusively sells Apple products in Vietnam. At ShopDunk, customers can own Apple products using two payment methods: full payment or monthly installment.

—

ShopDunk is an Apple Authorized Reseller that exclusively sells Apple products in Vietnam. Customers can find a wide range of Apple products at ShopDunk, including iPhones, iPads, iMacs, Apple Watches, sound devices, and accessories. All products come with certifications of origin and quality, ensuring authenticity and high standards.

ShopDunk has many flexible payment methods which are convenient for customers. One of them is monthly installment. This payment method allows customers to choose the iPhone 14 installment method (visit here: https://shopdunk.com/tra-gop/iphone-14-pro-max). In that way, people who don't have a high income also can buy high-tech stuff easily at ShopDunk.

ShopDunk offers a range of iPhone models, including the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 Series, the iPhone SE 3 (2022) and the iPhone 14 Series. Among them, the iPhone 14 series stands out as it has created a sensation in the technology market with its groundbreaking specifications, setting a new benchmark until now.

The iPhone 14 series has made a resounding impact in the global technology market with its groundbreaking upgrades that surpass all previous flagship devices. For the first time, Apple has introduced the powerful A16 Bionic processor with a cutting-edge 48MP camera system and an impressive collection of colors.

The colors of the regular versions and the Pro versions are different:

For iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: Midnight (Black), Starlight (White), Product Red, Purple, Blue, Yellow.

For iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max: Gold, Silver, Space Black, Dark Purple.

In March 2023, Apple introduced a stunning new vibrant yellow color option for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The lemony yellow tone is incredibly bright and has the ability to change its appearance under different lighting conditions, bringing a fresh and unique to users.

ShopDunk provides customers with flexible payment options to purchase and pay for iPhone 14 Series products conveniently. The notable option is the ability to pay for the product value in installments over several months using credit cards or financial companies.

Credit card payments

Customers can take advantage of 0% interest rates offered by over 20 partner banks, including SCB, MB Bank, SHB Bank, VP Bank, Techcombank, SeABank, Nam A Bank, Vietcombank, Eximbank, OCB, Vietinbank, PVcomBank, HD Bank. Credit cards such as JCB, Visa, and MasterCard are accepted. Customers can choose installment periods ranging from 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, to 12 months. However, these options may involve payment fees, but the fees are not significant.

ShopDunk's partnered financial companies

They are Mirae Asset, Mcredit, HDSaigon, FeCredit, and HomeCredit. Customers need to visit ShopDunk's branches in person to utilize this payment option. Customers can choose installment periods of 3, 6, 9, or 12 months and select a down payment amount ranging from 30%, 40%, 50%, 60% or 70% of the product value. ShopDunk will provide detailed information regarding the contract to customers. Customers need to note that this method will incur corresponding interest fees based on the chosen installment period and the down payment amount selected by the customers.

ShopDunk is one of the few authorized-Apple resellers in Vietnam, meeting Apple's stringent requirements in various aspects such as business services, customer care, and store location. The iPhones distributed at ShopDunk carry the VN/A code and come with a 12-month warranty following Apple's standard at authorized service centers.

For more information about the monthly installment payment method for iPhone 14 at ShopDunk, please visit: https://shopdunk.com/tra-gop/iphone-14-pro-max

About the chain store: ShopDunk is an Apple Authorized Reseller exclusively selling Apple products in Vietnam, including iPhones, iPads, iMacs, Apple Watches, sound devices, and accessories. Whenever Apple launches a new product in the United States and Singapore, it quickly becomes available at ShopDunk stores, which allows iFans to experience the latest products without waiting long.

Contact Detail:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shopdunk.store

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ShopDunkApple

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@shopdunk_apple





About Us: /ShopDunk/

Contact Info:

Name: ShopDunk

Email: Send Email

Organization: Hesman Vietnam Joint Stock Company

Address: No. 76 Thai Ha Street, Trung Liet Ward, Dong Da District, Hanoi City, Vietnam

Phone: (+84) 247 305 9999

Website: https://shopdunk.com/tra-gop/iphone-14-pro-max



Video URL: https://youtu.be/AJr_lajjVhA

Release ID: 89099125

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.