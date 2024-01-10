Flint, MI Community Voice TV App Flint360 Now Available On All Smart Platforms

Flint360, a TV app that gives a voice to the residents of the Flint, MI community, is now live on all smart TV platforms.

—

Following the announcement, Flint360 can be accessed through all TV framework platforms available on smart TV devices and TV sets, allowing citizens of Flint, MI to stay informed about the latest news in their community and keep track of discussions associated with current events and problems affecting the region.

More information is available at https://flint360.com

The team behind the TV app says that Flint360 is now live on Apple TV+, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, and with a Chromecast built-in. The digital platform, which was officially launched on Thursday, November 9, 2023, is also accessible via iOS and Android smartphones and desktop computers.

Flint360 was launched with the idea of becoming a digital hub for local residents where they can join other community members in their efforts to make Flint a better place to live, Boyd Staszewski, Flint360's executive producer and creator, says. By allowing residents of Flint to express their opinions about life in the city, Flint360 strives to convey "a different story of Flint, Michigan. Of hope. Of ideas. Of successes. Of Failures. What we have learned... and what we need to work on."

As such, the app provides a platform for community members to create their own content and channels with the goal of turning Flint into a model city whose residents care about their community and nature, and into a destination for innovation and progress. The Flint360 team hopes that as more residents join the app, more collaborations and partnerships will be developed, which, according to Staszewski, is the key to the city's future growth.

Users of the TV app will also find useful information about the city and the broader Genesee County split into several categories, including Flint Business, the Flint Water Crisis, and an Uncategorized section, where they will get relevant news and updates and other topics such as social justice, local arts, music, faith communities, education, job opportunities, and housing.

Flint residents who want to use the app can choose from 3 membership plans: Flint360 Bronze, Flint360 Silver, and Flint360 Gold Annual. Alongside access to the mobile app, talk show streaming, and limited community features available with the Bronze and Silver packages, those who opt for the Gold Annual plan will also get full event access and priority support.

Additional details can be found at https://flint360.com

Contact Info:

Name: Boyd Staszewski

Email: Send Email

Organization: Flint360

Address: 703 E Court St, Flint, Michigan 48503, United States

Phone: +1-810-484-0321

Website: https://flint360.com



Release ID: 89118359

