Flipclutch Research: AR promotes industrial progress, WIMI Hologram and other AR companies promote smart manufacturing

HONG KONG, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flipclutch Research, a market research organization in Hong Kong, recently released a research report on 'AR promotes industrial progress, WIMI Hologram and other AR companies promote smart manufacturing'. With the advent of Industry 4.0, more and more industrial companies have begun to pay attention to the deployment of information technology, using high technology and big data to escort Industry 4.0. Among them, AR technology is also one of the partners of Industry 4.0.

When AR technology is combined with industrial technology, the use of AR augmented reality to visualize data can help industrial companies understand products more conveniently and quickly. Meanwhile, the use of scanning and dissemination functions can help companies save costs in terms of communication and efficiency.

Companies in the United States have introduced industrial head-mounted artificial intelligence computers, which superimposes the real scene and digital content in real-time through AR smart glasses. Moreover, itputs the required information (data, video, pictures, drawings, etc.) on the spot with the first perspective presented before our eyes. Users can check the on-site situation through it, and complete the work safely, efficiently, and intelligently.

It is reported that relying on the remote technical support platform, maintenance technical experts can see the same view of the wearer through a computer or mobile phone, and guide them to complete each maintenance step through voice, pictures, files, text, and other information to ensure troubleshooting. There have been cases where space shuttles have been repaired using AR technology.

Augmented reality (AR), as an information visualization tool, can be used in the manufacturing industry, where real-time reporting is essential to the decision-making process. An organization must ensure that processes are monitored and continuously improved. Therefore, an AR system connected with computer-aided quality (CAQ) software is proposed as a production monitoring solution.

AR technology can display the key performance indicators (KPI) of each workstation in the factory, collected from measurement equipment, and integrated into CAQ software.

The purpose of creating an AR application may be as technical support for the manufacturing industry to facilitate the maintenance process or the assembly process, with the aim of reducing operation time and training costs.

Perhaps any car mechanic or car enthusiast in the past could recognize a considerable part of the engine parts and know their specific purposes. Nowadays, as more and more complex sensors, computers, and safety facilities are applied to automobiles, the maintenance of automobiles is no longer as easy as before.

As AR is more and more widely used in the industrial field, the further development of AR technology is particularly important.

Recently, WIMI Hologram established the "Holographic Academy of Sciences" to conduct research on the cutting-edge technology of holographic AR and disruptive technological innovation.

WIMI Hologram Cloud is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider. Its business covers multiple links of the Hologram AR technology, including Hologram computer visual AI synthesis, Hologram visual presentation, Hologram interactive software development, Hologram AR online and offline advertising, Hologram ARSDK payment, as well as 5G Hologram communication software development. WIMI's commercial application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field theater, performing arts system, commercial publishing system, and advertising display system.

As a holographic augmented reality application platform, WIMI has huge market potential in the AR value chain. Through cutting-edge technical capabilities, high-quality user experience, and an experienced management team, WIMI has established a comprehensive and diversified content library among holographic AR solution providers, which is expected to grow continuously in the next few years.

With the popularity of augmented reality, the number of participants in the field of AR holographic technology is also increasing, and some participants have begun to apply AR to the industrial field. At present, AR technology has become one of the key technologies that promote changes in all aspects of intelligent manufacturing.

Currently, AR technology has a bright future in manufacturing and will have an immeasurable impact on smart manufacturing. With the development of technology, AR is penetrating the manufacturing field step by step.

