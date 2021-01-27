Flipclutch Research: Betting on the holographic AR technology stocks, WIMI attracts attention from well-known bank and brokerage institutions

HONG KONG, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the evolution of technologies such as 3D sensing, chips, algorithms, display technology, and communication methods, the hot AR investment in the past few years heated up again in 2020. Tech giants continue to release new AR products. For example, Microsoft has released the second generation Hololens. Magic Leap and Apple also plan to launch a new generation of AR consumer-grade terminals in 2020-2021. It is foreseeable that there will be consumer-grade star products on the market. At the same time, more new forms and opportunities for AR technology will emerge.

Many mobile augmented realities (Mobile AR), such as Apple (ARKit), Google (ARCore), Facebook (Camera Effects), and computer vision/machine learning (CV/ML), are attracting attention and investment from Silicon Valley, China, and the world.

The continued popularity of AR technology is also reflected in the stock market. Recently, the Nasdaq index has continued to rise to new highs, and popular Chinese concept stocks have also generally risen. China is less affected by the epidemic, and it is expected that high-quality Chinese concept stocks still have some upside potential. WIMI, as the world's first holographic AR stock, has the potential of becoming high-quality Chinese concept stocks. However, due to its listing at a low index, its value is seriously underestimated, which has attracted the attention of many well-known bank and brokerage institutions.

With the popularization of 5G networks, this technology will enter a harvest period. The holographic technology of WIMI, in simple terms, is through AR holographic technology, allowing viewers to watch the true restoration of holographic characters or scenes with the naked eye. The simulation degree is as high as 98%, and the user experience can be described as breathtaking.

AR has always been regarded as one of the most anticipated application scenarios in the 5G era and continues to be favored by capital. From the early years of Shengshi Technology Co., Ltd., Singapore UOB Venture Capital, and Yingqu Capital, to the recent emergence of new investment institutions, including Weibo's WB Online Investment Co., Ltd., and some well-known Bank brokers, such as Wells Fargo Bank.

WIMI Hologram Cloud is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider. Its business covers multiple links of the hologram AR technology, including hologram computer visual AI synthesis, hologram visual presentation, hologram interactive software development, hologram AR online and offline advertising, hologram ARSDK payment, as well as 5G hologram communication software development. WIMI's commercial application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field theater, performing arts system, commercial publishing system, and advertising display system.

WIMI Hologram Cloud has the leading AR holographic application platform in China. According to Frost & Sullivan, in terms of total revenue in 2017, WIMI has already become China's largest holographic AR application platform.

According to the data of Frost & Sullivan, in 2018, WIMI has established a comprehensive and diversified holographic AR content library among all holographic AR solution providers in China. In terms of revenue, the number of customers, holographic AR content, the number of holographic AR patents, and the number of software copyrights, WIMI ranks first in the holographic AR industry in China.

In 2018, WIMI owned approximately 4654 AR holographic contents, 106 software copyrights, and 219 technical patents. WIMI Hologram Cloud is committed to using holographic technology to meet the entertainment and business needs of customers and end-users. According to Frost&Sullivan, the holographic AR application platform currently operated by WIMI covers a wide range of holographic AR products in China. The integrated platform application of WIMI is a key factor that distinguishes WIMI from its competitors.

WIMI has the world's leading 3D computer vision technology and SAAS platform technology. It uses AI algorithms to turn ordinary images into holographic 3D content, which is widely used in holographic advertising, holographic entertainment, holographic education, holographic communication, and other fields. Besides, WIMI has core technologies such as holographic face recognition, holographic face change, and holographic digital life, and it is seeking market cooperation and investment opportunities on a global scale.

In the future, WIMI will expand the holographic ecosystem in the international market and aspire to become a leader in the global holographic cloud industry. With the development of 5G holographic communication, the holographic cloud industry where WIMI is located will see explosive growth.

With the advent of the 5G era, holographic AR image communication can take advantage of the high-speed characteristics of 5G networks to show users a more realistic and smooth effect. It will have a qualitative leap in interactivity and is expected to become a disruptive technology for Internet social networking. Coupled with the increasingly popular electronic devices and the large-scale environmental support of various online life scenarios, it can be expected that the era of holographic AR is coming.

Many institutions predict that by 2021, the global VR/AR market will reach 108 billion U.S. dollars, and mobile AR will become the main driving force for growth. By then, the AR market will reach 83 billion U.S. dollars.

Recently, WIMI announced that its Hong Kong subsidiary will set up a joint venture company to develop the semiconductor market business. The semiconductor industry application demand in the field of holographic 3D vision is growing rapidly, and the market potential is huge. In the future, the company plans to integrate IC design companies with core technical advantages and establish technology research and development joint ventures with chip manufacturers with strong technical strength to realize the expansion of semiconductor research and development design, technical services, and sales of the industry chain.

In addition to the rapid growth of performance, the semiconductor chip business will greatly enhance the competitiveness of WIMI and consolidate the company's position in the holographic 3D vision software application industry, thereby supporting the company's continued growth in the medium and long term.

Currently, with the development of display technology, computer processing capabilities, and the Internet, WIMI's holographic technology has been applied in many fields, such as social, education, entertainment, medical, military, home furnishing, industry, tourism, and e-commerce. WIMI also intends to continue to strengthen its ability to develop holographic AR content. Furthermore, it is committed to enriching the holographic content portfolio and providing high-quality holographic experiences to its customers and end-users.

At present, in the AR field, many technology giants have gathered. In the future, the competition in the field of hardware terminals will mainly be the competition of giants. With the continuous development of AR technology, its application market will usher in an explosion. Eventually, AR technology will be integrated into our world, creating new opportunities.

About Flipclutch

Flipclutch Team is a leading market research company in Hong Kong. They have established a professional and proprietary research platform for financial markets, focusing on emerging growth companies and technologically leading companies. Flipclutch team is professional in market research reports, industry insights & financing trends analysis. For more information, please visit http://www.Flipclutch.com

Related Links :

http://www.Flipclutch.com