Flipclutch Research: Global AR advertising revenue is huge, WIMI intends to seize this business opportunity

HONG KONG, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the prediction of research institutes, the global AR advertising market will reach 8.8 billion U.S. dollars in 2023, and the market prospects are promising. Last year, one social software that used AR filters as a selling point earned $1.14 billion from AR advertising.

Some time ago, AR cooperated with a series of fashion beauty brands to provide AR filters for users and create a good experience for users. For example, through the AR lens, providing users with virtual try-on and virtual makeup services. For users, these are fresh attempts.

When you see a short video with AR (Augmented Reality) filter, you may immediately click and take a photo to create your style and experience an immersive fantasy. This kind of AR filter is becoming more and more common in real life.

AR is a technology that calculates the position and angle of the camera image in real time, and adds corresponding images, videos, and 3D models. AR advertising is favored by advertisers because of its strong interaction and enjoyment. At the same time, this novel form of advertising can not only enhance the users' experience of social media, but also enhance users' understanding of the brand. Besides, AR advertising connects users' curiosity, sense of presence, and desire to buy, and overlays AR filters with advertiser content on the real environment. Consumers can form a linkage between virtual and reality by recording short videos and taking photos.

Nowadays, through augmented reality technology, users can use immersive products to show their creativity, which reflects the market potential of augmented reality technology. With the advent of the information age, advertising has become a ubiquitous part of people's lives, and various advertisements can be seen everywhere. Faced with the huge business opportunities in the AR advertising market, various technology companies and brands have already made in-depth layouts to develop the AR advertising market.

When AR technology has become the focus of the brands' attention, various technology companies will naturally compete in the AR advertising market. Holographic AR has broad development space in many advertising fields in the future. Large technology companies are all located in the AR field. As a holographic AR company listed on Nasdaq, WIMI Hologram Cloud is also constantly researching and developing in the holographic AR field.

The core of WIMI's business is holographic AR technology, which is used in software engineering, content production, as well as cloud and big data, to provide customers with AR-based holographic services and products. Products mainly include holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

Through WIMI's proprietary image and video recognition technology, WIMI's software enables users to analyze the underlying video clips at the pixel level to identify advertising spaces that can be enhanced by 3D objects. Advertisers and their agents purchase these advertising spaces through application programming interfaces or APIs integrated with WIMI's system, specify their target audience and budget, and usually provide 3D models embedded in the video. When the advertisement space is detected and a 3D object is generated, the 3D object will be automatically embedded in the basic stream video according to the batch processing determined by the WIMI software.

WIMI's holographic AR advertising software allows customers to insert real or animated three-dimensional objects into video clips, seamlessly integrating the objects with scene clips in the video, and advertisements are mainly inserted in film and television programs.

WIMI's leading holographic AR content production function is built around image acquisition, object recognition, automatic image processing, and computer vision technology. WIMI's software engineering team and visualization design team work closely to advance these visualization-related technologies and use them to design and produce innovative holographic AR content.

WIMI Hologram Cloud is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider. Its business covers multiple links of the Hologram AR technology, including Hologram computer visual AI synthesis, Hologram visual presentation, Hologram interactive software development, Hologram AR online and offline advertising, Hologram ARSDK payment, as well as 5G Hologram communication software development. WIMI's commercial application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field theater, performing arts system, commercial publishing system, and advertising display system.

AR brings an immersive experience and brings the audience into the brand world. The combination of AR and advertising can vividly display brand positioning and characteristic content, bringing surprises to the audience and attract great attention. This experience goes beyond traditional advertising. AR brings new vitality to the advertising field. Its application in the advertising industry will continue to expand. In the future, AR technology will become a marketing tool in the digital age. WIMI will also firmly grasp the big market and the big business opportunity in this digital age.

