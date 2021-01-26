Flipclutch Research: Holographic technology enables "real person" interviews, the 5G communication of WIMI leads the presentation of high-simulation holographic conferences

HONG KONG, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A few years ago, the White House began its exploration of technological innovation and set its sights on AR. Users only needed a smartphone with Android or iOS system, downloaded the app and paid one dollar to see a 3D virtual reality video of the interior of the White House. With AR, users only needed a smartphone to visit this famous building at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

AR stands for augmented reality, is a technology that calculates the position and angle of the camera image in real-time, and adds corresponding images, videos, and 3D models.

Former US President Barack Obama has always had a great passion for technology. When CNN reported that Obama won the 2008 US election, it used holographic imaging technology to "invite" reporter Jessica Yellin, who reported from Chicago, to the live broadcast room for an interview. In order to report on this grand occasion, the news media used holographic technology. In the video, people can see a hologram of CNN hostess Jessica Yellin appearing in the live broadcast room, talking face-to-face with the famous host Wolf Blitzer, but in fact, she is far away in Chicago.

Obama recently appeared Oprah's Apple series "Oprah Talks." Oprah and the former president seem to be "sit down and talk" in the same room, but in fact, Oprah and Obama's new "face-to-face" interview was filmed on two coasts.

During the interview, Obama was in the recording studio in Washington, DC, and Oprah was at his home in Santa Barbara. To ensure a completely seamless feeling, the same furniture in the two rooms was arranged with "extremely precise" dimensions. Meanwhile, to avoid discrepancies, the production teams in the District of Columbia and Santa Barbara used the same cameras, lenses, lighting, and sound equipment. Finally, once this space was arranged, Obama and Oprah met in a shared room—a room that mixed reality and virtuality.

According to the production team, due to the integrate green screen technology, Obama cannot wear any green or white clothing, nor should he wear reflective shoes. In addition, he cannot drink water from a transparent cup, because the cup will "disappear" in front of the green screen, making it look like he is drinking water without a cup. Thus, Oprah and Obama sipped in the same kind of teacup.

Obama uses holographic technology to achieve "real person" interviews. Like Obama, there are also many technology companies that are also interested in AR technology. The difference is that they are not only interested in AR technology, but also want to realize the development of AR technology through continuous research on AR technology.

As a holographic AR company listed on NASDAQ, WIMI Hologram Cloud is also committed to exploring the application fields of holographic AR. WIMI utilizes its strong technical capabilities and infrastructure to provide excellent products and services. Moreover, its core business is holographic AR technology for software engineering, media manufacturing services, as well as cloud and big data.

WIMI Hologram Cloud is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider. Its business covers multiple links of the hologram AR technology, including hologramcomputer visual AI synthesis, hologram visual presentation, hologram interactive software development, hologram AR online and offline advertising, hologram ARSDK payment, as well as 5G hologram communication software development. WIMI's commercial application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field theater, performing arts system, commercial publishing system, and advertising display system.

With the change of 5G holographic communication network bandwidth conditions, the 5G holographic application market will usher in an explosion. High-end applications such as hologram interactive entertainment and hologram conferences will gradually become popular in hologram social, hologram communication, hologram navigation, and hologram home applications.

WIMI services will be deeply integrated with 5G. With the cooperation of 5G's high speed and low latency, the average transmission delay of remote communication and data transmission from the system terminal to the service server is about 6ms, which is much lower than the 4G network transmission delay. It guarantees the Hologram AR's long-distance communication and data transmission without stuttering and low delay. Moreover, it also assures the richness and diversity of multi-terminal remote coordination, and time interaction, which makes the collaboration of end + cloud collaboration more efficient.

WIMI plans to use hologram AI face recognition technology and hologram AI face change technology as the core technology, and use multiple technologically innovative systems to support holographic cloud platform services and 5G communication holographic applications. Enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and Internet of Things (IoT), as well as hologram interactive entertainment, hologram conference, hologram social networking, hologram communications, hologram family, will be based on the core technologies of 5G+AI face recognition technology and hologram AI face change technology to achieve effective growth.

With the continuous integration of AR technology and 5G in the future, profound changes will occur in all areas of society. Both companies and individuals can "arm" themselves with emerging technologies, actively embrace change, grasp the applications that emerging technologies give birth to, and win the digital future.

