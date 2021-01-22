Flipclutch Research: The wave of 5G+AR technology is coming, WIMI increases investment in AR product applications

HONG KONG, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "first year of 5G" in 2020 has brought about a boom in VR and AR in the capital and the entire application market. According to the "VR/AR Industry Report for the First Half of 2020", AR (augmented reality) related financing in the first half of 2020 is more than three times higher than VR, reaching 5.51 billion yuan, and they mainly concentrated in AR hardware, underlying related technologies, and application layer.

AR stands for augmented reality, is a technology that calculates the position and angle of the camera image in real-time, and adds corresponding images, videos, and 3D models.In the future, the TV in the living room, the central control screen in the car, and even a thermometer and hygrometer will not need to be physically present. Instead, users can see it through AR glasses. When users can virtualize a giant screen in front of their eyes at any time, users will not need to worry about whether should buy a 5.4-inch or 6.7-inch phone.

In the process of AR popularization, 5G plays an important role. 5G+AR has become the new frontier of science and technology, and AR content applications developed around 5G have gradually increased. Meanwhile, they have been promoted to consumers, and have received positive feedback from the market.

Holographic AR is full of science fiction elements. In the future, with the application development of AR equipment and the assistance of 5G, the product introduction period of AR technology is bound to usher in rapid growth.

WIMI Hologram Cloudutilizes its strong technical capabilities and infrastructure to provide excellent products and services. WIMI's core business is holographic AR technology for software engineering, media manufacturing services, as well as cloud and big data.

WIMI is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider. Its business covers multiple links of the Hologram AR technology, including Hologram computer visual AI synthesis, Hologram visual presentation, Hologram interactive software development, Hologram AR online and offline advertising, Hologram ARSDK payment, as well as 5G Hologram communication software development. WIMI's commercial application scenarios are mainly concentrated on five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field theater, performing arts system, commercial publishing system, and advertising display system.

AR has a very large market. Digi-Capital predicts that by 2021, the global VR/AR market will reach 108 billion U.S. dollars. In the meantime, mobile AR will become the main driving force for the growth, and the AR market will reach 83 billion U.S. dollars.

As a holographic AR company listed on NASDAQ, WIMI Hologram Cloud is also committed to exploring the application fields of holographic AR. Moreover, it has a leading AR holographic application platform in China, which is currently mainly used in entertainment, advertising, education, and other industries. Besides, its hardware environment is relatively mature, which is very beneficial to the development of software and content in these fields.

With the continuous emergence of holographic products from various technology companies, WIMI is also constantly conducting research on cutting-edge holographic AR technology and disruptive technological innovation. It is reported that WIMI has officially announced the establishment of the "Holographic Academy of Science" and the launch of the "Scientist Funding Program" to focus on scientific research and support technological entrepreneurship.

The holographic technology of WIMI, in simple terms, is through AR holographic technology, allowing viewers to watch the true restoration of holographic characters or scenes with the naked eye. The simulation degree is as high as 98%, and the user experience can be described as breathtaking.

WIMI has established a comprehensive holographic AR content library. The format of holographic AR content covers from 3D models to holographic short videos. As of December 31, 2018, there are a total of 4654 ready-to-use AR holographic content, which can be used for WIMI's holographic AR products and solutions, covering a wide range.In addition, WIMI's content library is enriched with copyrighted content licensed from third parties. WIMI also cooperates with various content owners, including brand owners, film producers, and talent agents, to transform high-quality IP into AR.

WIMI is committed to providing content value-added services for the large entertainment industry based on visual technology, creating a large entertainment image ecosystem from the four aspects of "technology", "data", "marketing" and "layout", and empowering the content industry with artificial intelligence technology.

VR/AR is one of the most anticipated application scenarios in the 5G era. In response to the integration of the development of 5G and augmented reality, China issued the "Notice on Promoting the Accelerated Development of 5G", requiring the further promotion of 5G+VR/AR and other applications to promote new consumption. Driven by policies, it is expected that 5G+AR in China will develop faster, laying an important foundation for the accelerated growth of the augmented reality market.WIMI will also follow the trend of AR development and grasp these business opportunities brought by AR.

About Flipclutch

Flipclutch Team is a leading market research company in Hong Kong. They have established a professional and proprietary research platform for financial markets, focusing on emerging growth companies and technologically leading companies. Flipclutch team is professional in market research reports, industry insights & financing trends analysis. For more information, please visit http://www.Flipclutch.com